Karine Jean-Pierre Accused of Lying About the Time Biden Family Left White House Prior to Shocking Drug Discovery
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparked backlash after claiming the Bidens were not at the White House on Friday, June 30, despite records revealing they didn't leave the presidential property until Friday evening — two days before a substance believed to be cocaine was discovered in the West Wing.
While speaking to a crowd of reporters on Friday, July 7, Jean-Pierre clapped back at a question regarding whether the illicit drugs belonged to a member of the Biden family.
"They were not here Friday (June 30). They were not here Saturday (July 1). They were not here Sunday (July 2). They were not even here Monday (July 3). They came back on Tuesday (July 4)," Jean-Pierre said firmly. "So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible. And I'll just leave it there."
That same day, the press secretary also claimed she felt obligated to call out the misguided reporting happening surrounding the shocking investigation.
"I have been very clear," she added. "I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked the question."
However, according to White House reports, President Joe Biden gave a speech in the Roosevelt Room on June 30 before leaving for a trip to Camp David with First Lady Jill Biden, embattled son Hunter and grandson Beau at 6:34 p.m. that evening.
"They were all there Friday, until 6:30pm-ish. Looks like KJP lied," one Twitter user said, while another chimed in, "She was lying. Bravo for the deceit!"
- Karine Jean-Pierre Ripped Apart for Avoiding Answering Questions About Drugs Found in the White House
- President Joe Biden Shamed After White House Press Secretary Refuses to Answer Question About Seventh Grandchild
- Karine Jean-Pierre Skips Appearance on 'The View' as White House Is Pressed About Hunter Biden's Latest Scandal
As OK! previously reported, the Secret Service temporarily shut down the White House on Sunday, July 2, after the drugs were found.
"The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Following the discovery, rumors swirled that President Biden's 53-year-old son was the culprit, but former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany explained the area is so heavily "trafficked" by Secret Service that it would have been impossible for it to go unnoticed that long.
"For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David," she said on a recent installment of Fox and Friends. "There’s no way. It’s inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour period, so I would rule him out at this point."