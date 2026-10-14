Megyn Kelly Shades Press Secretary Katie Zacharia's Appearance in Her Debut: 'She Needs to Dial It Back'

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly joined critics in calling for White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to "dial it back" and dress more conservatively until she establishes credibility at the podium. While Kelly defended Zacharia against left-wing critics mocking her nervousness, she took issue with her wardrobe, makeup and overall appearance during the 14-minute briefing.

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'You're Not There to Turn Anybody On'

Source: MEGA Kelly complained about Zacharia showing 'some chest' at her debut.

Kelly noted that Zacharia had "some chest showing with the tie.” She directly commented, "You’re not there to turn anybody on. You’re there to look like a professional.” Kelly pointed out that Zacharia wore "very heavy makeup" and "long curls," suggesting the look detracted from a serious presentation. Invoking her experience working under late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, whom she accused of sexual harassment, Kelly stated, "Roger Ailes would say you need to present as a serious person.”

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Megyn Kelly Gives Advice

Source: MEGA The Former Fox News star said it seemed as if Zacharia was 'auditioning' for a job at her former network.

She added that she felt Zacharia looked like she was "auditioning for a job on Fox News" rather than acting as a presidential spokesperson. “And then I would say once she’s earned the respect of the public and the press corps, she can s-- it up if she wants. She’ll have a greater ability to do that and to be taken seriously. But right now, we don’t know you, and your first impressions are important,” Kelly continued. “Obviously, I have no problem with glam makeup or hair. Not today; I don’t really have any. But in general, I have no problem with it. But I do think you have to earn it, and she hasn’t yet. So, dial it back. 20 percent less makeup, the sparkly eyeshadow, just dial it back, and you’ll get there with the American people if you are smart and credible,” the podcast added. “Okay, so a little stumbly because she was nervous, which you could hear."

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Source: MEGA Despite her harsh critique, Kelly said Zacharia deserves a grace period.

Despite the harsh style critique, Kelly urged the public to grant Zacharia a grace period regarding her performance. Zacharia's brief first press conference drew widespread attention after she accidentally called her husband "my president," took questions from only three reporters and then abruptly left. Former Biden White House press secretary and current MS NOW host Jen Psaki posted on X that the 14-minute briefing was "basically an SNL skit… except it wasn't." During her show segment, Psaki said Zacharia appeared to violate the Hatch Act at least four times early in the broadcast because of overly political remarks from the podium. Psaki stated she was completely flabbergasted by the performance, jokingly opening her show by saying, "Karoline Leavitt, wherever you are out there, I miss you."

Katie Zacharia's First Address Was Heavily Criticized

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly offered new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia some fashion and makeup advice.