Who Is Taylor Swift's Longtime Best Friend Abigail Anderson? 8 Things to Know

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Abigail Anderson and Taylor Swift share one of the singer's most enduring friendships. While the "Ruin the Friendship" songstress has had public fallouts with some celebrity friends over the years, her bond with Anderson has remained strong since their high school days. As their friendship continues to stand the test of time, OK! takes a closer look at Anderson's life and her longtime connection with Swift.

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Abigail Anderson Met Taylor Swift in High School

Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram Abigail Anderson and Taylor Swift attended the same high school.

Anderson and Swift's longtime friendship goes all the way back to high school. According to the "Lover" singer, they met on the first day of their freshman year at Hendersonville High School and sat next to each other in English class. They have been by each other's side ever since. In a behind-the-scenes video for The Oprah Winfrey Show, Swift revealed her "perfect day off" would be visiting Anderson in Lawrence, Kans. "I love going to visit her," she opened up. "So, it's this little college town and it's kind of fun because you always kind of wonder about the path you didn't take. And the path I didn't take was going to college."

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Abigail Anderson Was a Competitive Swimmer

Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram Abigail Anderson's Instagram page still has her old photos with Taylor Swift.

While attending Hendersonville High School, Anderson was named the school's swimmer of the year for four years in a row. She also became one of the top swimmers in the butterfly and backstroke events at the University of Kansas. "[Anderson] wanted to be a swimmer and go off on a college scholarship for swimming and I wanted to be a singer. Now she's off at Kansas on a swimming scholarship and I'm singing," Swift gushed.

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Abigail Anderson Works at Celero Commerce

Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram Abigail Anderson has also attended events with Taylor Swift.

According to Celero Commerce's website, Anderson works at the payment technology company as chief of staff for corporate development, who "works closely with the team to support transaction planning and diligence execution, and manages projects to ensure successful post-close integrations." She previously worked at Patriot Angels, a nonprofit in Tennessee that supports veterans and their families.

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Abigail Anderson Has Been Married Twice

Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid during Abigail Anderson's first marriage.

In September 2017, Anderson married her first husband, photographer Matt Lucier, at the Old Whaling Church in Martha's Vineyard, Mass. Swift was a bridesmaid at the ceremony. They separated in 2021 after about four years of marriage. She tied the knot with Charles Beard, the chief technology officer at Celero Commerce, in September 2023.

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Abigail Anderson Is a Mom-of-One

Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram Taylor Swift commented on the post about the birth of Anderson's first child.

In an August 2024 Instagram update, Anderson announced the birth of her first child with Lucier. "Baby boy decided to join us a few weeks earlier than expected. Our hearts are exploding with love. Welcome to the world Bennett, it's entirely yours. 💙," she wrote in the caption.

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Abigail Anderson Has Been Mentioned in 2 Taylor Swift Songs

Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram Abigail Anderson has referenced Taylor Swift's song lyrics in some of her social media captions.

Swift referenced Anderson and their friendship in the song "Fifteen" from her second studio album, Fearless. "You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail / And soon enough your best friends / Laughin' at the other girls who think they're so cool / We'll be outta here as soon as we can," she sings in the second verse. She also belts out in the bridge, "Back then, I swore I was gonna marry him someday / But I realized some bigger dreams of mine / And Abigail gave everything she had / To a boy who changed his mind / And we both cried." Swift mentioned Anderson again in "Ruin the Friendship" from The Life of a Showgirl. "When I left school I lost track of you / Abigail called me with the bad news / Goodbye … / And we'll never know why / It was not an invitation / But I flew home anyway / With so much left to say / It was not convenient, no / But I whispered at the grave / 'Should've kissed you anyway,'" Swift sings in the track. While the singer did not name the high school boy she had a crush on, she dedicated her BMI Country Songwriter of the Year award to her and Anderson's high school friend Jeff Lang, who died at the age of 21. "Yesterday I sang at the funeral of one of my best friends," she said while accepting the award in 2010. "I used to play my songs for him first, so I would like to thank Jeff Lang."

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Abigail Anderson Has Appeared in Taylor Swift's Music Videos

Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram Abigail Anderson remains close to Taylor Swift.

In addition to being mentioned in Swift's songs, Anderson has also popped up in several music videos over the years. She made her first cameo in the music video for "Picture To Burn." She also appeared in the music videos for "Teardrops On My Guitar," "I'm Only Me When I'm With You," "Fifteen," "22" and "New Romantics."

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Abigail Anderson Attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3.