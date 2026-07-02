Who Is Taylor Swift's Maid of Honor? Everything to Know Ahead of Her Reported Wedding to Travis Kelce

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Who could stand beside Taylor Swift as her maid of honor on her reported wedding day? Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, questions about Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding continue to swirl as the couple remains tight-lipped about the rumored New York City nuptials. While not much has been confirmed about the big day, OK! can reveal everything to know so far about Swift's potential maid of honor.

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Who Could Be Taylor Swift's Maid of Honor?

Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson have been best friends since high school.

According to Page Six, Swift invited her high school best friend, Abigail Anderson, to her reported wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Anderson is reportedly set to be the "Lover" singer's maid of honor, nearly a decade after Swift stood by her side as a bridesmaid during Anderson's first wedding in September 2017. They have been best friends since meeting on the first day of their freshman year at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee. Swift previously sang about Anderson in her song "Fifteen," which has the lyrics, "You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail / And soon enough you're best friends / Laughing at the other girls / Who think they're so cool / We'll be out of here as soon as we can." The pop star also referenced Anderson in her 2025 hit song "Ruin the Friendship," which is widely believed to be about their late high school friend, Jeff Lang.

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Who Are Taylor Swift's Rumored Bridesmaids?

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Source: MEGA Some of Taylor Swift's famous friends will reportedly be her bridesmaids.

Several celebrities could also serve as Swift's bridesmaids. According to multiple reports, some of the potential members of the bridal party are Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Ashley Avignone, Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters. Swift has not confirmed the buzz as of press time.

Who Are Taylor Swift's Rumored Bridesmaids?

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.