Who Is Taylor Swift's Maid of Honor? Everything to Know Ahead of Her Reported Wedding to Travis Kelce
July 2 2026, Published 8:34 a.m. ET
Who could stand beside Taylor Swift as her maid of honor on her reported wedding day?
Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, questions about Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding continue to swirl as the couple remains tight-lipped about the rumored New York City nuptials. While not much has been confirmed about the big day, OK! can reveal everything to know so far about Swift's potential maid of honor.
Who Could Be Taylor Swift's Maid of Honor?
According to Page Six, Swift invited her high school best friend, Abigail Anderson, to her reported wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Anderson is reportedly set to be the "Lover" singer's maid of honor, nearly a decade after Swift stood by her side as a bridesmaid during Anderson's first wedding in September 2017.
They have been best friends since meeting on the first day of their freshman year at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee. Swift previously sang about Anderson in her song "Fifteen," which has the lyrics, "You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail / And soon enough you're best friends / Laughing at the other girls / Who think they're so cool / We'll be out of here as soon as we can."
The pop star also referenced Anderson in her 2025 hit song "Ruin the Friendship," which is widely believed to be about their late high school friend, Jeff Lang.
Who Are Taylor Swift's Rumored Bridesmaids?
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Several celebrities could also serve as Swift's bridesmaids.
According to multiple reports, some of the potential members of the bridal party are Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Ashley Avignone, Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters. Swift has not confirmed the buzz as of press time.
Who Are Taylor Swift's Rumored Bridesmaids?
Although no details have been confirmed, multiple news outlets have reported that Swift and Kelce are set to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.
In April, Page Six claimed a main celebration would be held in The Big Apple on July 3.
On the other hand, Alessandra Conti, Celebrity Matchmaker at Matchmakers in The City, said she believes the MSG wedding is a decoy.
"Taylor and Travis's wedding is the event of the season, and my intuition from dealing with many celebrity weddings is that the public nature of the Madison Square Garden planning is a decoy and a diversion from the real event, which is more than likely happening in a more intimate setting," she told Fox News. "It is the ultimate Trojan Horse, and I can't wait to see where they actually tie the knot!"
During an October 2025 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Swift revealed she does not plan to keep the guest list small, sharing she believes intimate weddings can sometimes make wedding planning even more difficult.
"I'm so excited about it," she gushed. "I know it's gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble."