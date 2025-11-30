Who Is Conor McGregor's Fiancée Dee Devlin? 7 Things to Know
Nov. 30 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Dee Devlin Worked a Regular Job Before Joining Conor McGregor's Team
Conor McGregor's fiancée, Dee Devlin, has been by his side from the start.
Before supporting his business empire, Devlin held various jobs after leaving school, including working as a waitress and a model. She then began helping to manage McGregor's finances and training schedules, assisting the management team and securing promotional events.
"Dee worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing. I only had a dream that I was telling her," McGregor told MMA Fighting. "She does not work anymore; I hired her to the business. She works for me now and collects the checks."
He added, "For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she's ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going. We've been together a long time. She's been through it all with me."
Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor Met at a Nightclub
Although Devlin and McGregor grew up in nearby towns, they did not meet until a night out in Dublin in 2008.
"I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub," the mixed martial artist recalled their first meeting in an interview with VIP Magazine. "I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls."
When asked whether it was an "instant attraction" for Devlin, she responded, "I suppose it was! He's very funny – he always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh. He was already training when I met him, so I really admired his dedication to that, too."
The businesswoman, however, noted McGregor did not have cauliflower ears when she first met him.
"He has them now and I don't remember him without them!" she continued.
Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor Have Been Together for Nearly 2 Decades
Shortly after their 2008 meeting, Devlin and McGregor officially began dating.
"We still do a lot together. We've a great relationship. It's all good," the 37-year-old UFC fighter revealed. "She's been living with me for a couple of years and it's even better. Sometimes it's tough but life is tough for everyone, and it will all be worth it in the end."
Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor Share 4 Kids
On May 8, 2017, Devlin and McGregor welcomed their first child, Conor Jack Jr. They expanded their family with the births of their three other children: daughter Croia, son Rian and son Mack.
Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor Got Engaged in 2020
After 12 years of dating, McGregor popped the question to Devlin on the week of her 33rd birthday in August 2020.
He announced the news on Instagram, writing, "What a birthday, my future wife !"
The post included a selfie of the couple, with Devlin showing off her engagement ring.
Dee Devlin Stood by Conor McGregor During His 2024 Sexual Assault Case
Controversy cast a shadow over McGregor and Devlin's relationship when a woman named Nikita Hand sued the former UFC Featherweight champion in 2021. The accuser alleged he "brutally" raped and battered her while she was intoxicated in a Dublin hotel room in December 2018, according to The New York Times.
In November 2024, a court found McGregor civilly liable for sexual assault. He was ordered to pay the woman roughly $257,000 in damages.
In since-deleted tweets, he apologized to his fiancée while insisting the incident was "consensual."
"I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down," he wrote in one post. "I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That's all on me."
Throughout the proceedings, Devlin was seen supporting him at the courthouse.
In July, McGregor appealed the ruling, but the High Court again ruled against him. The same month, he was seen kissing another woman at a beach in Florida.
Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin Sparked Marriage Rumors
Following the scandals, McGregor was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring during an October press conference.
"I am not here just by chance. There is a higher power, God, that dictates my journey and all of our journeys," he told reporters. "I live my life by God's word, since around the last time you mentioned at the last event, I have engaged on a spiritual journey. I am saved. I am healed."
McGregor added, "On the back of that, the world is in for a treat. My competitive spark that was once in my heart is now a roaring blaze. I'm eager. Right now I have to dial myself in and go inward, and that I've done, and now I'm in a stage where I come back and show what I'm about. Now I'm here with my own family, my beautiful children, my fiancée, wife-to-be soon."
McGregor and Devlin have never tied the knot, though he previously told the Irish Mirror they are "set to get married soon."
"We are just trying to find a location. I am ready to go; we are just trying to get a location," he said. "Is it at home? I'd like for it to be at home. We are deciding on a location. Hopefully, we get the marriage done, and that is what I'm looking forward to. These are the decisions we have. I go between do we want an extreme and extravagant? It will be extravagant and I will spare no cost for sure for my lady and my family but is it invite everyone or is it private, these are the things we are trying to figure out."
The father-of-four added they are "in decision mode at [the] moment."