Who Is Conor McGregor's Fiancée Dee Devlin? 7 Things to Know

Dee Devlin Worked a Regular Job Before Joining Conor McGregor's Team

Source: @deedevlin1/Instagram Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor have been engaged for five years.

Conor McGregor's fiancée, Dee Devlin, has been by his side from the start. Before supporting his business empire, Devlin held various jobs after leaving school, including working as a waitress and a model. She then began helping to manage McGregor's finances and training schedules, assisting the management team and securing promotional events. "Dee worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing. I only had a dream that I was telling her," McGregor told MMA Fighting. "She does not work anymore; I hired her to the business. She works for me now and collects the checks." He added, "For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she's ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going. We've been together a long time. She's been through it all with me."

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor Met at a Nightclub

Source: @deedevlin1/Instagram Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor crossed paths in Dublin.

Although Devlin and McGregor grew up in nearby towns, they did not meet until a night out in Dublin in 2008. "I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub," the mixed martial artist recalled their first meeting in an interview with VIP Magazine. "I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls." When asked whether it was an "instant attraction" for Devlin, she responded, "I suppose it was! He's very funny – he always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh. He was already training when I met him, so I really admired his dedication to that, too." The businesswoman, however, noted McGregor did not have cauliflower ears when she first met him. "He has them now and I don't remember him without them!" she continued.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor Have Been Together for Nearly 2 Decades

Source: @deedevlin1/Instagram Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor grew up in nearby towns.

Shortly after their 2008 meeting, Devlin and McGregor officially began dating. "We still do a lot together. We've a great relationship. It's all good," the 37-year-old UFC fighter revealed. "She's been living with me for a couple of years and it's even better. Sometimes it's tough but life is tough for everyone, and it will all be worth it in the end."

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor Share 4 Kids

Source: @deedevlin1/Instagram Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor became first-time parents in 2017.

On May 8, 2017, Devlin and McGregor welcomed their first child, Conor Jack Jr. They expanded their family with the births of their three other children: daughter Croia, son Rian and son Mack.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor Got Engaged in 2020

Source: @thenotoriousmma/Instagram Conor McGregor proposed on the week of Dee Devlin's birthday.

After 12 years of dating, McGregor popped the question to Devlin on the week of her 33rd birthday in August 2020. He announced the news on Instagram, writing, "What a birthday, my future wife !" The post included a selfie of the couple, with Devlin showing off her engagement ring.

Dee Devlin Stood by Conor McGregor During His 2024 Sexual Assault Case

Source: MEGA Conor McGregor lost his appeal in the civil sexual assault case.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin Sparked Marriage Rumors

Source: @deedevlin1/Instagram Conor McGregor was spotted kissing another woman in July.