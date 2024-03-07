OK Magazine
World Traveler! Travis Kelce and Friends Arrive in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Final 2 Shows in Asia

travis kelce singapore taylor swift eras tour
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 7 2024, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

From Super Bowl champ to world traveler!

Travis Kelce officially touched down in Singapore with a group of friends ahead of his girlfriend Taylor Swift's second weekend of shows in the beautiful island country.

travis kelce singapore taylor swift eras tour
Source: @dreeanes/Instagram

Travis Kelce's manager, André Eanes, documented their group's arrival in Singapore.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end's arrival seemed to be confirmed when his manager, André Eanes, shared his location on social media.

"Singapore what’s poppin!!!!!!!!," Eanes exclaimed via X (formerly named Twitter) on Thursday, March 7, though it was really 2 a.m. on Friday, March 8, in maritime Southeast Asia.

travis kelce singapore taylor swift eras tour
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and his pals are in the island country to watch Taylor Swift perform.

One of Kelce's good friends Harry Clark also documented the start of his visit to Singapore by posting a skyline view of the island to his Instagram profile. Eanes later did the same.

Fans were hopeful, but not 100 percent certain, that Kelce would make the trip to see at least one of Swift's shows in Singapore after he joined her in Sydney, Australia, last month to watch her perform. While Down Under, the lovebirds even squeezed in a sweet date at the zoo.

Luckily, the NFL athlete is currently in the off-season, allowing him to have more time to support his girlfriend — like she did for him at least a dozen times throughout his 2023-2024 football schedule.

While Kelce and Swift both have busy lifestyles, the couple is determined to keep their relationship alive.

travis kelce singapore taylor swift eras tour
Source: MEGA

Singapore is Taylor Swift's latest stop on The Eras Tour.

"Taylor is super busy with her tour, but Travis and her are continuing to make things work. He is enjoying his life in the off season while trying to be as supportive as possible of Taylor," a source spilled to a news publication on Thursday.

"They make a great match and both see a real future together. They have talked about next steps and are on the same page," the insider noted of the 34-year-olds, whom fans are eager to see tie the knot someday.

As OK! previously reported, Swift and Kelce's families would be equally as thrilled as fans if the "New Heights" podcast co-host popped the question to the "Love Story" singer.

"Their families would love to see them get engaged," a separate source spilled toward the end of last month of the duo — who went public with their romance in September 2023. "They, too, have been caught up in the excitement of this romance."

travis kelce singapore taylor swift eras tour
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Even Swift herself is apparently ready for a ring, as the insider admitted: "Taylor’s got marriage and kids on the brain."

"One of Travis’ biggest attractions is that he’s so family-oriented. She’s 34 and the clock is ticking," the confidante concluded.

Source: OK!

Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source about how Swift and Kelce are managing their busy schedules.

