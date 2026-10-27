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Whoopi Goldberg Says She Continues to Moderate 'The View' Because She's 'Well-Paid': It's a 'Good Check'

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Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg opened up about why she's been 'The View's moderator for 20 seasons in a recent interview.

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Oct. 27 2026, Updated 4:38 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg is banking on The View.

The Oscar winner, 70, candidly revealed she keeps coming back to co-host the long-running ABC talk show year after year because she gets a "good check."

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Whoopi Goldberg Said She Does a 'Good Job' on 'The View'

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image of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Whoopi Goldberg has co-hosted 'The View' since 2007.

"That’s really what it is,” Goldberg told W Magazine in a profile published on Tuesday, October 27.

"I’m well-paid, and I do a good job. I earn my dough, and sometimes people like it, sometimes they don’t," she admitted.

The Ghost alum continued: "No one is going to pay me guy money to be in a movie. I get what I can, have as good a time as I can, and I don’t really worry about it much."

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The Late Barbara Walters Hired Whoopi Goldberg for 'The View' in 2007

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Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg noted Barbara Walters gave her the job on 'The View.'

She also gushed over late journalist and The View creator, Barbara Walters, who died in 2022 at the age of 93.

"Barbara Walters gave me the job, which is something I take very seriously," she said. "She hired me to say what I think, and that’s what I do."

Goldberg has been a mainstay on the show since 2007, and is currently acting as a moderator between panelists Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

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Whoopi Goldberg Previously Shared Viewers Would Be 'Shocked' Over How Much Her PayCheck Is

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Source: @THEVIEW/X

Whoopi Goldberg previously teased she loves 'the check' from 'The View.'

Back in August, Goldberg teased how hefty her paycheck actually is during an episode of Keke Palmer's podcast.

When Palmer, 32, asked the EGOT winner what her "favorite" part about being on The View is, Goldberg quipped: "The check. I love the check."

"I can only imagine what that check is," the "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" host said.

"Trust me. You can’t," Goldberg went on, adding: "You would be shocked. Listen, you would be shocked... As soon as they’d show you that check, you’d be like, ‘What the...?'"

image of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: @BABYTHISISKEKEPALMER/YOUTUBE

'I like talking about stuff. I like people,' Whoopi Goldberg said back in August on Keke Palmer's podcast.

Aside from the cash, The Color Purple star noted she's thankful for staying on The View for the last 20 seasons.

"I look around every day before I leave my house and I see my family, and I see pictures of folks, and I think, 'Oh, yeah, it’s good to have a job.' And I come to work… A lot of people don’t have jobs right now, so I’m lucky. I like to talk," Goldberg explained.

"I like talking about stuff. I like people. And I’m okay with what I think, what I believe, and I don’t mind doing that," she continued.

Goldberg concluded: "Even when that irritates people, that’s what the show is. It’s not irritation necessarily, but it’s called The View."

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