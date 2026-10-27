Whoopi Goldberg Says She Continues to Moderate 'The View' Because She's 'Well-Paid': It's a 'Good Check'

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Whoopi Goldberg is banking on The View. The Oscar winner, 70, candidly revealed she keeps coming back to co-host the long-running ABC talk show year after year because she gets a "good check."

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Whoopi Goldberg Said She Does a 'Good Job' on 'The View'

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Whoopi Goldberg has co-hosted 'The View' since 2007.

"That’s really what it is,” Goldberg told W Magazine in a profile published on Tuesday, October 27. "I’m well-paid, and I do a good job. I earn my dough, and sometimes people like it, sometimes they don’t," she admitted. The Ghost alum continued: "No one is going to pay me guy money to be in a movie. I get what I can, have as good a time as I can, and I don’t really worry about it much."

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The Late Barbara Walters Hired Whoopi Goldberg for 'The View' in 2007

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg noted Barbara Walters gave her the job on 'The View.'

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Whoopi Goldberg Previously Shared Viewers Would Be 'Shocked' Over How Much Her PayCheck Is

Source: @THEVIEW/X Whoopi Goldberg previously teased she loves 'the check' from 'The View.'

Back in August, Goldberg teased how hefty her paycheck actually is during an episode of Keke Palmer's podcast. When Palmer, 32, asked the EGOT winner what her "favorite" part about being on The View is, Goldberg quipped: "The check. I love the check." "I can only imagine what that check is," the "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" host said. "Trust me. You can’t," Goldberg went on, adding: "You would be shocked. Listen, you would be shocked... As soon as they’d show you that check, you’d be like, ‘What the...?'"

Source: @BABYTHISISKEKEPALMER/YOUTUBE 'I like talking about stuff. I like people,' Whoopi Goldberg said back in August on Keke Palmer's podcast.