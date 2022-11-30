Whoopi Goldberg Fuels Concern After On-Air Health Troubles Interrupts 'The View' Episode

After Goldberg turned to the side and continued to reportedly cough in her hand, Sara Haines reached over to pat her cohost's back, as the ladies were sitting next to each other. Haines tried to diffuse the situation while everyone around them asked if Goldberg was "OK."

Goldberg's coughing fit comes after she was absent from the panel due to a Covid diagnosis. Following her return to the show, Goldberg told the audience and viewers at home that the virus should be taken very seriously, saying: "You don’t want to get this. It’s not funny. You don’t want this. This will kill you! What’s the matter with you people?"