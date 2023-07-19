'The View' Fans Call for Whoopi Goldberg to Retire After She Snaps at Joy Behar for Letting Her Phone Ring On-Air
Whoopi Goldberg poked fun at fellow co-host Joy Behar after her phone rang on the Wednesday, July 19, episode of The View — but some fans were left with a bad taste in their mouth over the situation.
While discussing a recent interview between CNN's Jake Tapper and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, the Sister Act star was suddenly interrupted by Behar's ringtone.
Goldberg immediately stopped mid-segment to ask, "Did your phone really just ring?" to which Behar attempted to save face by jokingly insisting, "Not, it did not. Ignore it," before casually turning the phone over on the desk in front of her.
"It's hard, it's hard," Goldberg quipped. "Kind of like I was just overshadowed by her phone, Ron DeSantis was overshadowed by You-Know-Who's latest potential indictment."
However, fans of the show seemed more irritated than amused by the on-air gaffe.
"IS ANYONE ELSE BESIDES ME SICK AND TIRED OF WHOOPI," a viewer wrote on Twitter in an all-caps rant. "RETIRE PLEASE. BRING BACK ELIZABETH HASSELBACK [sic]."
Others pointed out that there should be a rule about allowing phones on-set while filming an episode of the hit chat-fest.
"@ABC Why don't they require the hosts to leave their phones backstage? Is it really that hard? They are working for less than an hour," one person penned, while another said, "Here's a thought: leave your phones offstage."
As OK! previously reported, a similar interruption occurred on Monday, July 17, when Goldberg was forced to pause her speech on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes when co-host Sara Haines' phone rang.
The 67-year-old blandly asked her if she was going to answer it before continuing the conversation.
This isn't the first time The View fans have demanded Goldberg leave the popular talk show. The Ghost star has come under fire repeatedly over the past two years for her abrasive behavior and sometimes outright offensive tirades.
In a particularly severe instance, watchers demanded Goldberg be fired after she claimed that the Holocaust was not about race. The actress first made the controversial remarks in early 2022, leading to a two-week suspension. Later that year, she appeared to double down on the comments, sparking outrage among viewers.
"Dear @theviewabc, how many times does @whoopigoldberg get a pass for her ignorant musings on Jews and the Holocaust?" one viewer questioned the network. "Asking for everybody whom isn’t a raging anti-Semite. Thanks a bunch, ladies.🤡🤮."