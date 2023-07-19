'The View' Fans Call for Whoopi Goldberg to Retire After She Snaps at Joy Behar for Letting Her Phone Ring On-Air

However, fans of the show seemed more irritated than amused by the on-air gaffe.

"IS ANYONE ELSE BESIDES ME SICK AND TIRED OF WHOOPI," a viewer wrote on Twitter in an all-caps rant. "RETIRE PLEASE. BRING BACK ELIZABETH HASSELBACK [sic]."

Others pointed out that there should be a rule about allowing phones on-set while filming an episode of the hit chat-fest.

"@ABC Why don't they require the hosts to leave their phones backstage? Is it really that hard? They are working for less than an hour," one person penned, while another said, "Here's a thought: leave your phones offstage."