Whoopi Goldberg Gets Annoyed When Her Speech on 'The View' Is Interrupted by Sara Haines' Ringing Phone: 'You Gonna Answer That?'
There's never a dull moment on The View!
During the Monday, July 17, episode, Whoopi Goldberg explained to the audience why the cast was able to continue filming amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike — but she was forced to pause her speech due to co-host Sara Haines' phone going off.
"Oh my God," Haines, 45, reacted in embarrassment, which Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, tried to make light of by quipping, "It's your show of solidarity."
Goldberg, 67, didn't look amused and asked Haines, "You gonna answer that?"
"No, it's my front door," she replied of the loud alert.
Goldberg eventually cracked a smile and went on with her explanation.
"Like the soap operas and game shows and news shows, we work under something, a different kind of contract, which is called the Network Code, which means that we are allowed to continue on, as we're not actors at the table acting The View," the mom-of-one shared. "It's a different kind of contract, so that's why we're still able to work. And we support the actors who are out on strike as we do with the Writers Guild."
"So, that's why we're working today, we want it to all work out for everybody because nobody wants to see folks on strike because it's never good when you have to make a noise to say, 'Hey, we're here,'" Goldberg concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Live mishaps go down all the time on the talk show: in fact, just last month, the EGOT winner accidentally cursed during a Hot Topics conversation.
"A poll of 2,000 adults in the U.K. found that, when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or b******," the Sister Act lead said as her co-hosts started laughing.
"Beaches!" she corrected herself. "I'm sorry. It says beaches."
The ladies also often end up in arguments with one another — though Goldberg is known to get into tiffs with cameramen and producers off screen as well, most recently doing so this past May.