Whoopi Goldberg Leaves 'The View' Audience Dumbfounded With Hilarious Flub
In a not-so surprising moment on The View, Whoopi Goldberg left her audience speechless.
The show's moderator had the studio audience in a fit of laughter during the Monday, June 26, taping after she began the Hot Topics discussion about travel with a hilarious flub.
"A poll of 2,000 adults in the U.K. found that, when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or b***hes," the 67-year-old said, as she began introducing the segment.
Realizing the word she just used, Goldberg quickly corrected herself: "Beaches!"
The EGOT winner's cohosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin erupted into a fit of laughter, with the audience also losing their cool and cheering her on.
"I'm sorry. It says beaches. This is y'all's fault," she quipped after turning to the audience.
The camera then cut to the executive producer Brian Teta sitting to the side of the table, before Goldberg continued, "I can't even tell you why it's their fault. We were talking about something else!"
Before the ladies moved on from the travel topic, Navarro comically chimed in, "I will travel anywhere for a good b***h."
Though cohost Joy Behar wasn't present on Monday to discuss European vacations, she previously talked about her trip to Italy, where she had an interesting encounter with a local woman.
"The people are nice, here and there. I had to call one woman the b-word, but that's something else," the 80-year-old reflected on an April episode, pointing out that another lady refused to let her use the restroom on the train.
"I said it in English because she wouldn't let me pee in the first-class lounge. I said, 'Please, let me just go!'" she comically remembered. "I said, 'Listen, don't be a b***h.' She wouldn't let me go."
Ever since Meghan McCain left the show in July 2021, The View hosts have been letting loose on-air, from sharing NSFW confessions to even giving each other lap dances while the cameras are rolling.
However, the culture was much different on set when McCain was present, as she credited her decision to leave to the show's toxic workplace environment and feuds with her cohosts.
