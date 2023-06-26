Whoopi Goldberg Leaves 'The View' Audience Dumbfounded With Hilarious Flub

"A poll of 2,000 adults in the U.K. found that, when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or b***hes," the 67-year-old said, as she began introducing the segment.

Realizing the word she just used, Goldberg quickly corrected herself: "Beaches!"

The EGOT winner's cohosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin erupted into a fit of laughter, with the audience also losing their cool and cheering her on.