Whoopi Goldberg Parades Barbie Decapitated Doll Head Shoes While Bashing Republican Ben Shapiro's 'Angry Feminist' Rant

"It's a movie. It's a movie about a doll. I thought y'all would be happy. She has no genitalia, so there's no sex involved, Ken has no genitalia so he can't [either]. It's a doll movie," Goldberg said on the Tuesday, July 25, episode. "The kids know it's colorful and it's Barbie, they haven't lived through what the adults have lived through, so when they're seeing this movie, that's not how they're looking at it."

The 67-year-old pointed out: "The kids are looking at it as a Barbie movie. You guys, I want you all to tell your daughters why you're not taking them to see the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what's wrong with Barbie."