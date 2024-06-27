Whoopi Goldberg Pretends to Blow Up at Producer During Awkward Skit on 'The View': Watch
Whoopi Goldberg and producers of The View tried to do a fun bit in a nod to tonight's presidential election debate, but it appeared that not all of the co-hosts were let in on the joke.
The ladies were discussing how President Joe Biden and Donald Trump's microphones will be muted while the other is speaking when the costars were interrupted by a crew member who was silently signaling them to cut to commercial.
As Sara Haines talked about the political night ahead, Goldberg said out loud to the producer, "Are you talking to me? Why are you talking to me right now? Is this what you’re doing?"
Haines tried to continue airing out her thoughts but stopped as the Ghost actress went back and forth with the producer.
"Is this what we’re doing?" Goldberg pondered.
The EGOT winner then acted like her microphone cut out, prompting her to silently yell and get out of her seat as if she was frustrated.
The producer smiled and brushed off her behavior before mouthing "we gotta go," spurring Goldberg to sit back down and hold up a cue card that read "we'll be right back."
The bit was some reminiscent of the several occasions on which Goldberg has talked back to producers after being asked to cut to a commercial break before she finished giving her opinion on a subject.
Despite getting into arguments with her costars and the crew, the mom-of-one exclusively told OK! she hasn't "really given it any thought" when asked if she has plans to retire from the hit television show.
- 'The View' Host and Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Ex-Prez Would Propose 'Executing' People During White House Meetings
- Ryan Reynolds Shocks 'The View' Panelists as Actor and His Mom Make Surprise Appearance in Studio Audience of Talk Show: Watch
- Meghan McCain Slams Jennifer Lopez for Being a 'Deeply Unpleasant Person' on 'The View': 'She Was Not Nice'
Her determination to stay put at the Hot Topics table has irked some, especially after she made controversial remarks about the Holocaust in 2022.
As OK! reported, Goldberg received a ton of backlash after she said on-air that the tragedy was "not about race" despite the fact that 6 million Jewish individuals were murdered.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The next episode, she offered an apology, telling viewers, "My words upset so many people, which was never my intention."
"I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things," she added.
However, her words weren't enough to save face, as she was then suspended from the show for two weeks.
"While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities," ABC News President Kim Godwin said at the time.
Despite the scandal, Goldberg once again claimed the Holocaust wasn't about race in another interview, as she tried to explain that she was referring to how you cannot identify a Jewish person by their skin color.