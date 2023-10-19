Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Rumors She's Retiring From 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg is finally addressing the rumors she's leaving The View.
While attending the Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala on Tuesday, October 17, the Ghost actress, 67, made it clear she'll be keeping her seat as a moderator at the Hot Topics table for the time being.
"I've done nothing but retire," Goldberg joked of her easygoing work situation. "I've been retired my whole career, so I kind of like that, yeah."
Built into the Oscar-winner's laid-back show schedule is that she never has to report to work on Fridays, something she claimed her fellow panelists Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines don't mind.
"I have a contract. As long as I'm doing the contract, nobody's mad," Goldberg explained. "But I've been off on Fridays for years now because when we did that normally, I'd go to work and do shows or do whatever because I could travel on a Friday."
The Color Purple actress has fueled speculation from viewers for quite some time about whether or not she's still enjoying her gig on the hit ABC talk show. Fans even called for her to be fired when she snapped at Behar after she allowed her phone to go off while filming.
"IS ANYONE ELSE BESIDES ME SICK AND TIRED OF WHOOPI?" one user on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — wrote about the off-putting moment.
"RETIRE PLEASE. BRING BACK ELIZABETH HASSELBACK [sic]," a second person passionately exclaimed.
Goldberg — who seemed to be missing from many of the recent promotional ads for The View — was noticeably absent for the September premiere episode after contracting COVID again. "Yes, it's back, it's back, but she's on the mend, she's on the tail end, and she'll probably be back this week. But, sorry she's not here for those of you that were looking forward to seeing her," Behar confirmed at the top of the episode.
The Sister Act star has been absent multiple times over the past few years, and as OK! previously reported, Goldberg was suspended from the show last year over her controversial remarks regarding the Holocaust.
"I got to tell you, there's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are The View and this is what we do. Sometimes we don't do this as eloquently as we could," she said upon her return of her disgraceful remarks that the Holocaust was "not about race."
"It's five minutes to get important information about topics and that's what we try to do every day," she continued. "I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away. People reached out from places that made me go, 'Wait, what, what, really?' And it was amazing."
