Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Rumors She's Retiring From 'The View'

"I have a contract. As long as I'm doing the contract, nobody's mad," Goldberg explained. "But I've been off on Fridays for years now because when we did that normally, I'd go to work and do shows or do whatever because I could travel on a Friday."

The Color Purple actress has fueled speculation from viewers for quite some time about whether or not she's still enjoying her gig on the hit ABC talk show. Fans even called for her to be fired when she snapped at Behar after she allowed her phone to go off while filming.