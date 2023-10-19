OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Whoopi Goldberg
OK LogoNEWS

Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Rumors She's Retiring From 'The View'

whoopi abc
Source: abc
By:

Oct. 19 2023, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Whoopi Goldberg is finally addressing the rumors she's leaving The View.

While attending the Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala on Tuesday, October 17, the Ghost actress, 67, made it clear she'll be keeping her seat as a moderator at the Hot Topics table for the time being.

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg the view abc
Source: abc

Whoopi Goldberg addressed the rumors she'll be retiring from 'The View.'

"I've done nothing but retire," Goldberg joked of her easygoing work situation. "I've been retired my whole career, so I kind of like that, yeah."

Built into the Oscar-winner's laid-back show schedule is that she never has to report to work on Fridays, something she claimed her fellow panelists Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines don't mind.

Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg abc
Source: abc

Whoopi Goldberg always has Fridays off from 'The View.'

"I have a contract. As long as I'm doing the contract, nobody's mad," Goldberg explained. "But I've been off on Fridays for years now because when we did that normally, I'd go to work and do shows or do whatever because I could travel on a Friday."

The Color Purple actress has fueled speculation from viewers for quite some time about whether or not she's still enjoying her gig on the hit ABC talk show. Fans even called for her to be fired when she snapped at Behar after she allowed her phone to go off while filming.

Article continues below advertisement
the view abc
Source: abc

'The View' fans have speculated that Whoopi Goldberg has been eager to leave the talk show.

"IS ANYONE ELSE BESIDES ME SICK AND TIRED OF WHOOPI?" one user on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — wrote about the off-putting moment.

"RETIRE PLEASE. BRING BACK ELIZABETH HASSELBACK [sic]," a second person passionately exclaimed.

Goldberg — who seemed to be missing from many of the recent promotional ads for The View — was noticeably absent for the September premiere episode after contracting COVID again. "Yes, it's back, it's back, but she's on the mend, she's on the tail end, and she'll probably be back this week. But, sorry she's not here for those of you that were looking forward to seeing her," Behar confirmed at the top of the episode.

MORE ON:
Whoopi Goldberg
Article continues below advertisement
theview abc
Source: abc

Whoopi Goldberg was absent from 'The View' Season 27 premiere.

The Sister Act star has been absent multiple times over the past few years, and as OK! previously reported, Goldberg was suspended from the show last year over her controversial remarks regarding the Holocaust.

"I got to tell you, there's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are The View and this is what we do. Sometimes we don't do this as eloquently as we could," she said upon her return of her disgraceful remarks that the Holocaust was "not about race."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"It's five minutes to get important information about topics and that's what we try to do every day," she continued. "I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away. People reached out from places that made me go, 'Wait, what, what, really?' And it was amazing."

The Sun conducted the interview with Goldberg.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.