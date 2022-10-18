'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Silences Conservative Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin During Tense Political Discussion
She's the boss! On the Monday, October 17, episode of The View, the cohosts were discussing Republican political candidates when things took a heated turn between Whoopi Goldberg and conservative newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin.
While voicing her distaste for the way Republicans act when making guest appearances on their daytime talk show, Goldberg spoke directly to Griffin since she used to work as Donald Trump's White House Director of Communications.
"See, you haven't been here before. What tends to happen when your guys come is they don't come to talk to us, oftentimes they come to sell a book. They don't come to just talk to us," the legendary actress explained. "That's what I want from y'all."
After expressing her thoughts, Griffin tried to give a response and asked, "Can I share one quick thing?" to which Goldberg, 66, immediately retorted, "No, you can't."
The awkward exchange is reminiscent of a situation last week, as while the women were discussing potential presidential candidates, Sara Haines, 45, refused to let Griffin interrupt her, telling the latter, "Wait one second."
As OK! previously shared, Griffin has ruffled feathers since her debut on the show last month, often being ostracized by her colleagues when the cameras aren't rolling.
Plenty of fans have voice their displeasure at the brunette beauty joining the table given her controversial family ties, as alum Meghan McCain, 37, claimed Griffin's father is a "homophobe" and "racist."
However, Joy Behar believes Griffin is a breath of fresh air compared to McCain, who departed the series last summer after four seasons. "Alyssa has got a whole different personality. I think it will be smoother, frankly," the star, 80, previously explained. "I think this girl is going to do very well — I call her girl because she's only 32 years old."
Despite Goldberg and Griffin's tension, it seems the EGOT winner agrees with Behar. "It’s calmer," she noted of the show's atmosphere. "I think [the show], it’s better. I feel it’s better."
