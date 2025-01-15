Daniel Craig Reveals Why He Didn't Have Full Frontal Nude Scenes in 'Queer' Alongside 'Young and Beautiful' Costars

"I get very overstimulated pretty easily by attention and a lot of people, but it’s been good having Luca and Daniel and Jonathan [Anderson] and all these great people," he explained to WWD. "Us being together throughout all of it has made it really, really light and really fun."

As for what it was like mingling with his costars, Starkey confessed he'd initially been anxious to be introduced to Craig.

"I was nervous meeting Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman and everyone," he added. "But Daniel for sure, just because I was like, ‘I hope he likes me.’ Very quickly, that sheds away because Daniel is so open and warm and is ready to share his insecurities and fears with you."