or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Daniel Craig
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Daniel Craig Reveals Why He Didn't Have Full Frontal Nude Scenes in 'Queer' Alongside 'Young and Beautiful' Costars

Photo of Daniel Craig
Source: MEGA

Daniel Craig stars in Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer.'

By:

Jan. 14 2025, Published 7:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Daniel Craig shared steamy scenes with both Drew Starkey and Omar Apollo in director Luca Guadagnino's romantic drama Queer, but according to the Casino Royale actor, he decided not to bare it all on camera.

Starkey, 31, and Apollo, 27, both appear fully nude in the film, and in a recent interview, the Outer Banks star revealed he wore a prosthetic for the role. However, Apollo opted to neither confirm nor deny if he used the device himself.

Article continues below advertisement
daniel craig why didnt have full frontal nude scenes queer
Source: MEGA

Drew Starkey said he wore a prosthetic for nude scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked why he didn't choose to go full frontal like his costars, Craig quipped: "They’re young. They’re young and beautiful."

The 56-year-old plays the character Lee, an American immigrant in 1950s Mexico City whose quiet life is interrupted when he meets and pursues a much younger man, Eugene, who is played by Starkey.

Article continues below advertisement
daniel craig why didnt have full frontal nude scenes queer
Source: MEGA

Omar Apollo declined to specify whether he wore a prosthetic for specific scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

"In a way, the sexuality of the protagonist, it’s down the list of important things," Craig told Time of what it was like playing Lee. "It is the emotional journey of these people. And that’s what we concentrated on while making the film."

The movie, which is based off of a novella written by author William S. Burroughs in 1985, premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and also made rounds at other major film events — something that Starkey admitted in a separate interview made him a "bit nervous."

MORE ON:
Daniel Craig

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
daniel craig why didnt have full frontal nude scenes queer
Source: MEGA

Daniel Craig called 'Queer' an 'emotional journey.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I get very overstimulated pretty easily by attention and a lot of people, but it’s been good having Luca and Daniel and Jonathan [Anderson] and all these great people," he explained to WWD. "Us being together throughout all of it has made it really, really light and really fun."

As for what it was like mingling with his costars, Starkey confessed he'd initially been anxious to be introduced to Craig.

"I was nervous meeting Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman and everyone," he added. "But Daniel for sure, just because I was like, ‘I hope he likes me.’ Very quickly, that sheds away because Daniel is so open and warm and is ready to share his insecurities and fears with you."

Article continues below advertisement
daniel craig ended up writing james bond movie writers strikepp
Source: MEGA

Drew Starkey called Daniel Craig 'essentially punk.'

"There’s something that is essentially punk about Daniel, especially in a time where everyone is under a microscope and everything’s projected into the world, every little thing you do," he continued. "But he could care less what people think about him, and it’s simple, but it’s such a good reminder ... That’s what I’ve taken from him."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.