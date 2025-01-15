Daniel Craig Reveals Why He Didn't Have Full Frontal Nude Scenes in 'Queer' Alongside 'Young and Beautiful' Costars
Daniel Craig shared steamy scenes with both Drew Starkey and Omar Apollo in director Luca Guadagnino's romantic drama Queer, but according to the Casino Royale actor, he decided not to bare it all on camera.
Starkey, 31, and Apollo, 27, both appear fully nude in the film, and in a recent interview, the Outer Banks star revealed he wore a prosthetic for the role. However, Apollo opted to neither confirm nor deny if he used the device himself.
When asked why he didn't choose to go full frontal like his costars, Craig quipped: "They’re young. They’re young and beautiful."
The 56-year-old plays the character Lee, an American immigrant in 1950s Mexico City whose quiet life is interrupted when he meets and pursues a much younger man, Eugene, who is played by Starkey.
"In a way, the sexuality of the protagonist, it’s down the list of important things," Craig told Time of what it was like playing Lee. "It is the emotional journey of these people. And that’s what we concentrated on while making the film."
The movie, which is based off of a novella written by author William S. Burroughs in 1985, premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and also made rounds at other major film events — something that Starkey admitted in a separate interview made him a "bit nervous."
"I get very overstimulated pretty easily by attention and a lot of people, but it’s been good having Luca and Daniel and Jonathan [Anderson] and all these great people," he explained to WWD. "Us being together throughout all of it has made it really, really light and really fun."
As for what it was like mingling with his costars, Starkey confessed he'd initially been anxious to be introduced to Craig.
"I was nervous meeting Lesley Manville and Jason Schwartzman and everyone," he added. "But Daniel for sure, just because I was like, ‘I hope he likes me.’ Very quickly, that sheds away because Daniel is so open and warm and is ready to share his insecurities and fears with you."
"There’s something that is essentially punk about Daniel, especially in a time where everyone is under a microscope and everything’s projected into the world, every little thing you do," he continued. "But he could care less what people think about him, and it’s simple, but it’s such a good reminder ... That’s what I’ve taken from him."