'Shocked' Melania Trump Will 'Support' Husband Donald Through 'Political Witch Hunt' Indictment, Insists Source: 'That's What She Does'

"Melania and Donald were both shocked when they were told," the source revealed to a news publication on Monday, April 3, of their reaction to the grand jury's decision.

On Tuesday, April 4, Donald is set to be arrested and booked on 30 counts of criminal charges in connection to a $130,000 hush money payment allegedly made to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

"They weren't expecting it, but Melania will support him. That's what she does. They are a family," the insider noted, despite Donald being married to his wife at the time the alleged extramarital relationship took place in 2006.