'Shocked' Melania Trump Will 'Support' Husband Donald Through 'Political Witch Hunt' Indictment, Insists Source: 'That's What She Does'
For better or for worse, Melania Trump will support her husband, former President Donald Trump.
Ahead of the Republican politician's surrender at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, a political insider confirmed the former first lady doesn't plan to stop standing by her longtime lover's side — no matter what obstacles come their way.
"Melania and Donald were both shocked when they were told," the source revealed to a news publication on Monday, April 3, of their reaction to the grand jury's decision.
On Tuesday, April 4, Donald is set to be arrested and booked on 30 counts of criminal charges in connection to a $130,000 hush money payment allegedly made to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.
"They weren't expecting it, but Melania will support him. That's what she does. They are a family," the insider noted, despite Donald being married to his wife at the time the alleged extramarital relationship took place in 2006.
Although the indictment is one of the more major legal woes Donald and his family have faced, the former first family doesn't appear to be too bothered by the scandal.
"Like usual, drama swirls around them and they wade through it," the source pointed out. "It's part of their lives."
Of course, Melania is upset by news of the affair-surrounded drama, but she is more surprised than completely distraught by the entire ordeal, said the insider.
"They think it's a political witch hunt and nothing will change their minds," a social source dished. "Even though nobody knows what is in the sealed indictment, their minds are made up."
"Donald's supporters rally around them, and that buoys his spirits," the insider added, as the 76-year-old insisted on having a "midday, high-profile booking" in an effort to involve the public and his "cult" of supporters, as OK! recently reported.
"People showing their support for Donald make him feel that he will be fine and that this is a witch hunt," an additional social and political source added.
"Donald continues to use the indictment as a way to gain prominence in his attempts to be the GOP nominee again…but is he worried? Very much so. He doesn't think he can get a fair trial in New York, and is already blasting the judge who he said hates his company," another insider concluded.
