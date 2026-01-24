EXCLUSIVE The Brutal Reason Sydney Sweeney's Boxing Movie Flopped So Badly — And Failed to Put Her Among A-List Mob of 'Heavyweight' Stars Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney reportedly found herself on the wrong end of a cinematic knockout when 'Christy' flopped at the box office. Aaron Tinney Jan. 24 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Sydney Sweeney found herself on the wrong end of a cinematic knockout when her boxing biopic Christy collapsed at the box office – and OK! can now reveal why her buzzy prestige project faltered in the battered indie film market. Euphoria star Sweeney, 28, arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival in September with what looked like an awards season contender.

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney's 'Christy' movie flopped at the box office.

Christy, a $15 million biographical drama about pioneering boxer Christy Martin, was built around a dramatic physical transformation by Sweeney, who also served as a producer. Directed by David Michôd and positioned alongside past "ugly-up" vehicles that won stars Oscars for ditching their usually glamorous looks on screen, the film debuted amid heavy festival buzz and was quickly slated for a wide November release by its financier, Black Bear, through the company's new distribution arm. Instead, Christy suffered a punishing debut. Opening on 2,011 screens across the U.S. and Canada on November 7, the R-rated drama grossed just $1.3 million in its first weekend, placing it among the worst wide releases on record. Within a week, the film lost more than half its screens, effectively ending its theatrical run and raising questions about strategy rather than star power.

Source: MEGA In its opening weekend in the United States, Christy earned $1.3 million.

But industry insiders tell us its failure had little to do with Sweeney's performance. One source close to the release said: "The film's struggles were not a reflection on Syd's appeal. It was a case of a small, carefully calibrated project being thrown into direct competition with blockbusters it was never designed to challenge." Another added: "There is still a belief that casting a popular star guarantees a strong opening. In today's market, that assumption no longer holds sway."

Source: MEGA Christy's failure had little to do with Sydney Sweeney's performance, a source said.

The Christy collapse came despite aggressive positioning. Black Bear spent roughly $10 million on marketing and opted for a nationwide rollout rather than a platform release. According to a Hollywood agent with longstanding indie ties, that choice proved fatal. They said rolling out smaller films wide has become "very challenging," and argued limited releases once allowed word of mouth to build before expanding. But pitting Christy against major studio fare, the source said, left it unable to "hold screens" in a crowded marketplace. Black Bear's owner and chief executive, Teddy Schwarzman, defended the approach, saying the company's exposure due to the film's budget was "modest" and emphasizing Sweeney's awards-worthy turn. He said: "Christy was made for under $20 million, closer to $15 million. Our exposure, from a U.S. standpoint, is modest… audiences have really sparked to it." Yet analysts argue the wider context was unforgiving. Multiplexes remain strained by the aftershocks of the Covid pandemic, and the 2023 Hollywood strikes, leaving fewer viable windows for adult dramas.

Source: MEGA Black Bear spent roughly $10 million on marketing for Sydney Sweeney's 'Christy.'