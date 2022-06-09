Why Was Johnny Depp Escorted Out Birmingham Hotel?

Everything OK? Johnny Depp was seen being escorted out of a hotel by two security guards to protect the Pirates of the Caribbean actor from the hordes of his undying fans who have been following him ever since his six-week trial came to an end last week.

With a coffee mug in his hand, Depp had one security guard beside him and another behind him as they made their way out of The Grand Hotel Birmingham in England on Monday, June 6, per photos obtained by Page Six. An insider told the outlet that his team was keeping him safe from the "large crowds."