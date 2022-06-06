Johnny Depp Hopes To Start Working Again After Winning Defamation Case, Shares Source: 'Acting Is His Life'

Moving forward. Now that Johnny Depp has come out victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, the 58-year-old star is eager to get back to work!

Since the Aquaman actress, 36, painted him an abuser in 2018, he's appeared in just two movies, and her accusations also caused him to resign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, in addition to Disney choosing not to recast him for the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean flick.