Will Blake Lively Attend Taylor Swift's Wedding? Everything to Know About Their Friendship Status After Rumored Feud
July 1 2026, Published 6:05 a.m. ET
With reports swirling that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could tie the knot over the Independence Day weekend, one question lingers: Will Blake Lively make the guest list?
Swift and Kelce, who got engaged in 2025, are said to be gearing up to exchange vows at Madison Square Garden in New York City ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend. Several close friends of the "Cruel Summer" singer are expected to attend, including Ed Sheeran, George Kittle, Suki Waterhouse, Jack Antonoff and Stevie Nicks.
Ahead of the reported ceremony, here's what to know so far about whether Lively will attend Swift and Kelce's wedding.
Will Blake Lively Attend Taylor Swift's Wedding Amid Their Reported Rift?
According to a source, Lively and Swift "have spoken on the phone" after the "Ruin the Friendship" songstress extended an olive branch by inviting her to the nuptials.
"Everyone around Taylor is aware that Blake could attend. She may not, but that won't be because she isn't welcome," the source told the Daily Mail.
A second source added, "Blake is on the cusp of getting a second chance, and they have had some loose conversations to test the waters to get the trust back. Blake is slowly getting back into the fold now that Taylor is having a change of heart."
Meanwhile, a third insider claimed the Gossip Girl actress already prepared a dress since she does not "want to be seen as not going to the wedding" because "her image is very important to her."
Have Blake Lively and Taylor Swift Reconciled?
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Despite reports, Extra cited sources who claimed no call was made between Lively and Swift, suggesting the reported rift between the former pals remains unresolved. With that, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star appears unlikely to be on the guest list for Swift and Kelce's reported wedding.
Taylor Swift Reportedly Wants to 'Stay Away From the Drama'
In January, a source told People that Swift wants to "stay away from the drama" after her private text messages with Lively were unsealed amid the Savages actress' It Ends With Us legal dispute.
"Taylor feels like her privacy was impacted. Anyone would be uncomfortable if their private texts were suddenly made public," said the source.
A separate insider clarified that, while the two were "not no longer friends," they were "taking some space" due to the drama.