Will Blake Lively Attend Taylor Swift's Wedding? Everything to Know About Their Friendship Status After Rumored Feud

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Will Blake Lively Attend Taylor Swift's Wedding Amid Their Reported Rift?

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is expected to tie the knot with Travis Kelce in New York City ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

According to a source, Lively and Swift "have spoken on the phone" after the "Ruin the Friendship" songstress extended an olive branch by inviting her to the nuptials. "Everyone around Taylor is aware that Blake could attend. She may not, but that won't be because she isn't welcome," the source told the Daily Mail. A second source added, "Blake is on the cusp of getting a second chance, and they have had some loose conversations to test the waters to get the trust back. Blake is slowly getting back into the fold now that Taylor is having a change of heart." Meanwhile, a third insider claimed the Gossip Girl actress already prepared a dress since she does not "want to be seen as not going to the wedding" because "her image is very important to her."

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Have Blake Lively and Taylor Swift Reconciled?

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Source: MEGA Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are reportedly not on speaking terms after the singer's text messages were unsealed in court.

Despite reports, Extra cited sources who claimed no call was made between Lively and Swift, suggesting the reported rift between the former pals remains unresolved. With that, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star appears unlikely to be on the guest list for Swift and Kelce's reported wedding.

Taylor Swift Reportedly Wants to 'Stay Away From the Drama'

Source: MEGA A source previously said Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship is 'halted.'