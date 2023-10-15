Will Smith Applauds Estranged Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith for Memoir Release: 'I Love You Endlessly'
What did Will Smith think of estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s new memoir?
In an upcoming episode of the “On Purpose” podcast with Jay Shetty, the show’s host read a letter from the King Richard star, 55, to Jada, 52.
"I applaud and honor you," he said of the book, which will be released on October 17. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."
Worthy, details Jada’s life from her romance with Tupac Shakur, her mental health struggles, Will’s infamous Oscar slap and how the couple has been secretly separated for seven years now.
In an email to The New York Times, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum admitted the memoir caught him off guard.
"When you've been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he wrote. "You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."
As OK! previously reported, in an interview to promote her work, Jada revealed that she and Will were "still figuring it out" when it comes to their marriage.
"We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she said.
In another sit down, with TODAY's Hoda Kotb, the actress specified their relationship status. The Red Table Talk host said she and the Oscar winner have been living "completely separate lives" since the pair's 2016 split.
"It was not a divorce on paper," Kotb, 59, stated, to which Jada replied "right."
"But it was a divorce," Kotb clarified, as Jada responded: "Divorce."
When asked why the couple had not shared the news of their separation for multiple years, the mother-of-two said, "Just not being ready yet ... Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership ... In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn't figured that out."
"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she told Kotb. "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."
When it came to what drove the duo to call it quits, Jada shared, "That's a lot of things."
"I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she explained.