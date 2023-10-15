Will Smith Applauds Estranged Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith for Memoir Release: 'I Love You Endlessly'

"I applaud and honor you," he said of the book, which will be released on October 17. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."

Worthy, details Jada’s life from her romance with Tupac Shakur, her mental health struggles, Will’s infamous Oscar slap and how the couple has been secretly separated for seven years now.