Will Smith Beams With Pride While Cheering On Kids Willow & Jaden Smith During Their Coachella Performances
Will Smith appeared to be the proudest parent ever as he watched his kids Willow and Jaden Smith perform together during the first weekend of Coachella on Sunday, April 16.
"WILLOWCHELLA!!" the Oscar winner wrote beneath a video shared to Instagram of himself watching his youngest child's set — where she welcomed her older brother on stage to perform as he rocked a "Willow's brother" shirt underneath his leather jacket.
The Smith family members are no strangers to being each other's biggest supporters — especially when times are tough. Shortly after Willow's dad slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards for making a joke about her mom, Jada Pinkett-Smith, the 22-year-old explained how she saw Will's slip up as a "human" moment.
"I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness," Willow said during an interview shortly after the scandal. "Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest."
The rockstar's sibling was reportedly also accepting of the Hitch star's actions, as insiders say Jaden was "not fazed" at all by Will attacking the comedian in front of millions of people.
"[Jaden] doesn’t seem fazed at all anymore by his father’s outbursts," the source spilled. "It was of course a shock in the beginning, but his father has always been the family’s rock and Jaden knows he was only protecting his mom."
The lack of outrage from the Karate Kid star may have to do with the fact that his family members tend to be shockingly open with their mistakes in life due to the Bad Moms actress constantly airing out their dirty laundry on her show, Red Table Talk.
"Jaden knows that his family is a little different and how open his mother is about their personal life — that has never been easy for him," the insider said. "At this point he is used to having his personal life on display and criticized at times."