Will Smith Beams With Pride While Cheering On Kids Willow & Jaden Smith During Their Coachella Performances

"WILLOWCHELLA!!" the Oscar winner wrote beneath a video shared to Instagram of himself watching his youngest child's set — where she welcomed her older brother on stage to perform as he rocked a "Willow's brother" shirt underneath his leather jacket.

The Smith family members are no strangers to being each other's biggest supporters — especially when times are tough. Shortly after Willow's dad slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards for making a joke about her mom, Jada Pinkett-Smith, the 22-year-old explained how she saw Will's slip up as a "human" moment.