Will Smith and Kevin Hart Troll Tom Cruise for Being a 'Close Talker' With Uncanny Impressions

In the preview, Smith admitted he was trying to match Cruise's level of intense ramp-up before one of his big movies are released. "I was trying to outdo Tom Cruise in terms of promotion," the Men in Black star said before the Night School actor noted of the Jerry McGuire alum, "He's so f------ competitive!"

"Tom talks right here," Hart said while holding a hand directly to his face before Smith leaned in closer to his friend and began to do impressions of Cruise.