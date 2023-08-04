Will Smith and Kevin Hart Troll Tom Cruise for Being a 'Close Talker' With Uncanny Impressions
Will Smith and Kevin Hart are poking some fun at Tom Cruise.
In a new clip from an upcoming episode of the comedian's Peacock series Hart To Heart, the star and the Pursuit of Happiness actor revealed the Top Gun lead has quite a few distinct personality traits, which they went on to hilariously demonstrate.
In the preview, Smith admitted he was trying to match Cruise's level of intense ramp-up before one of his big movies are released. "I was trying to outdo Tom Cruise in terms of promotion," the Men in Black star said before the Night School actor noted of the Jerry McGuire alum, "He's so f------ competitive!"
"Tom talks right here," Hart said while holding a hand directly to his face before Smith leaned in closer to his friend and began to do impressions of Cruise.
"I said it respectfully to Tom because he scared me when he first did it," Hart revealed, with Smith explaining that his reaction has always been to "try to laugh and cross your arms."
"He just wants you to understand what he says," the 54-year-old said of his passionate friend. "He just wants you to feel what he's talking about."
It seems whatever Cruise does in life, he does it intensely. As OK! previously reported, the 61-year-old admitted he loves the "pressure" of his job and how challenging it can be at times.
"Look, as an actor and just in my life, I've always trained just to make movies," the dad-of-three said in a recent interview. "I train in many things — singing, dancing, motorcycles, cars — and also my personal life, I like skydiving and speed-flying and all these things. And I like to then go learn these things and then apply it to the movies."
"The hours that I work, I work seven days a week, and I'm producing and everything that we are dealing with during this time period. I have to say I enjoy the pressure, I do enjoy the challenge, but I realize – I woke up, and I enjoy this," he added.