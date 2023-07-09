Cher Called Tom Cruise 'Out of the Blue' Hoping to Work With Him on a New Project
Tom Cruise has faced his fair share of criticism over the years, but one of his biggest fans has always been Cher.
The 77-year-old Goddess of Pop — who once had a brief fling with the Risky Business actor in 1985 after connecting at Sean Penn and Madonna's wedding — has been "down" since her breakup with ex boy-toy Alexander "A.E." Edwards and turned her thoughts to helming a potential new project with Cruise to shake off the blues.
"Cher has always loved acting," a source spilled to an outlet in a recent interview. "She totally loses herself in the parts she plays — which is just what she needs."
The source dished the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer called the 61-year-old action star "out of the blue" in the hopes of possibly working together, noting they've remained very cordial over the years.
"Tom is loyal to people who don’t sell him out," the source added. "And Cher is one of his biggest supporters."
The unexpected pair first met when Cruise was only 23-years-old and Cher was 38, with the singer later dubbing the Mission Impossible star to be one of her best lovers.
During a sit-down with Bravo boss Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, Cher revealed their whirlwind romance was "pretty hot and heavy for a little minute."
"I had just the greatest lovers ever. Not a long list. It's just a good list. He was in the top five," she continued. "He's a great guy. The person that I knew was a great and lovable guy."
Cher also clarified that Cruise was not a Scientologist when they were together romantically, implying the actor's controversial religious beliefs are not something that they deeply discuss.
"I don't get what he does, that whole Scientology thing. I can't understand it so I just… don't," she said at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with Star magazine about Cher's hopes to work with the Top Gun actor.