Jason and Kylie Kelce Receive Apology From 'Heated' Fan Who Went Berserk After Couple 'Politely Declined' to Take a Photo

“In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” she stated of the incident, which occurred in Margate City, N.J., over Memorial Day Weekend. “My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate.”

“As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset,” Andreé continued. “I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”