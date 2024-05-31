OK Magazine
Jason and Kylie Kelce Receive Apology From 'Heated' Fan Who Went Berserk After Couple 'Politely Declined' to Take a Photo

May 31 2024, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Don’t mess with Kylie and Jason Kelce!

On Friday, May 31, Andreé Goldberg — who was caught on camera yelling at the famous couple after they “politely” declined taking a photo with her — shared a public apology for her actions.

“In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” she stated of the incident, which occurred in Margate City, N.J., over Memorial Day Weekend. “My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate.”

“As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset,” Andreé continued. “I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”

Andreé also noted that she reached out to the pair — who tied the knot in 2018 — personally. Both Kylie and Jason have not addressed the incident publicly.

In late May, the Philadelphia Eagles alum and the former field hockey star were caught on camera as Andreé approached for a photo. After the duo nicely told the woman "no," she began screaming at the mother-of-three.

“I don’t care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town,” Andreé threatened Kylie.

The blonde beauty then fired back, saying, “I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself.”

The mayor of the city even shared a statement regarding the viral video.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” Mayor Michael Collins penned on Facebook Wednesday, May 29. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”

Despite the dramatic incident, Jason seemed to have enjoyed himself during the remainder of his family’s Sea Isle holiday getaway.

“We went to the beach, had a lot of fun with the girls, ate a lot of beach food,” Jason shared on the Wednesday, May 29, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts alongside brother Travis Kelce. “The shore was fun. It was good to be out there. It was the first really big weekend out of the year. So all the businesses are back up and running. Like we never left.”

Us Weekly released Andreé's statement.

