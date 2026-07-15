'Furious' Prince William 'Refuses to Make Peace' With Estranged Brother Prince Harry After Duke's Reunion With King Charles: Source

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King Charles Wants Prince William to Let the Rift With Prince Harry 'Go'

Source: MEGA King Charles met with Prince Harry and his kids on July 10.

"The longer William digs in his heels and refuses to make peace with his brother, the more difficult it becomes for his aides and other senior royals, who are loyal to both him and Charles," a source divulged to National Examiner on July 13. "It's become a real battle because Charles believes it's time for William to let this go," they continued.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Exited The Firm in 2020

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

A rift formed between the Duke of Sussex, 41, and the rest of The Firm back in 2020 when he decided to pack his bags and head to Montecito, Calif., with wife Meghan Markle. The couple then ruffled the royal family's feathers when Harry dropped his memoir, Spare, in 2023, and spoke with Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell chat in 2021. Meghan, 44, and Harry claimed the family was racist and unsupportive of them. As for Charles, 77, he "made his decision to make peace with Harry and Meghan," the insider added. "Everyone — including William — should fall in line. He is the king after all."

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Prince William Believes King Charles Is Being 'Manipulated' by Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Prince William 'no longer trusts' King Charles' judgement.

However, according to the source, the Prince of Wales, 44, is "furious" over his father's actions. William "insists his father has been manipulated into all of this, which is only making Charles angrier because he sees it as a sign that William no longer trusts his judgment," the insider went on. The monarch also reportedly doesn't like the Duke of Cambridge's attitude and apparently "stopped briefing William on what's been discussed with Harry."

King Charles Met His Grandkids on July 10

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William's rift still hasn't healed, six years after the Duke of Sussex's exit.