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'Furious' Prince William 'Refuses to Make Peace' With Estranged Brother Prince Harry After Duke's Reunion With King Charles: Source

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Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly wasn't happy with Prince Harry meeting dad King Charles last week.

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July 15 2026, Updated 12:35 p.m. ET

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King Charles extended an olive branch to Prince Harry by inviting him for a get-together at Highgrove House on July 10.

However, Prince William reportedly wasn't too happy about this arrangement and still refuses to reconcile with his estranged younger brother.

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King Charles Wants Prince William to Let the Rift With Prince Harry 'Go'

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles met with Prince Harry and his kids on July 10.

"The longer William digs in his heels and refuses to make peace with his brother, the more difficult it becomes for his aides and other senior royals, who are loyal to both him and Charles," a source divulged to National Examiner on July 13.

"It's become a real battle because Charles believes it's time for William to let this go," they continued.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Exited The Firm in 2020

image of prince harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

A rift formed between the Duke of Sussex, 41, and the rest of The Firm back in 2020 when he decided to pack his bags and head to Montecito, Calif., with wife Meghan Markle.

The couple then ruffled the royal family's feathers when Harry dropped his memoir, Spare, in 2023, and spoke with Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell chat in 2021. Meghan, 44, and Harry claimed the family was racist and unsupportive of them.

As for Charles, 77, he "made his decision to make peace with Harry and Meghan," the insider added. "Everyone — including William — should fall in line. He is the king after all."

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Prince William Believes King Charles Is Being 'Manipulated' by Prince Harry

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William 'no longer trusts' King Charles' judgement.

However, according to the source, the Prince of Wales, 44, is "furious" over his father's actions.

William "insists his father has been manipulated into all of this, which is only making Charles angrier because he sees it as a sign that William no longer trusts his judgment," the insider went on.

The monarch also reportedly doesn't like the Duke of Cambridge's attitude and apparently "stopped briefing William on what's been discussed with Harry."

King Charles Met His Grandkids on July 10

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William's rift still hasn't healed, six years after the Duke of Sussex's exit.

According to the source, Charles maintained his conversations with Harry were "private," and urged William "to stop poking for information because it's simply none of his business."

"It's only made William more convinced that Harry and Meghan are working their way back into Charles' inner circle. It's hard to imagine this getting any better," the insider explained.

Meghan and Harry brought along their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to meet with the sovereign last week for the first time since 2022.

The meeting lasted for just an hour and went down between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The army veteran returned to the United Kingdom a few days prior to the visit with Charles, with the Suits alum and her kids joining her husband after their trip to Portugal.

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