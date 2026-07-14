Prince William 'Remains Adamant' Prince Harry 'Isn’t to Be Trusted' After 'Strategic' Absence From King Charles Reunion, Royal Expert Claims

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Source: MEGA Prince William and Prince Harry last saw each other during Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

"Prince William remains adamant Harry isn’t to be trusted," expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News on Tuesday, July 14. "Reports still describe a 'total blackout' between the brothers," British photographer Helena Chard also shared with the publication.

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Prince William and Prince Harry's Rift Won't 'Subside' Anytime Soon

Source: MEGA Prince Harry flew to the U.K. solo earlier this month.

"There is no sign of the rift subsiding anytime soon. I don't see the Prince and Princess of Wales' absence as a snub. It is strategic. You can't have an institutional reconciliation without Prince William, the future king," Chard continued. William, 44, and Harry, 41, have not seen each other since the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's meeting with Charles, 77, on July 10 at Highgrove House was the first time they came in contact with the monarch since the queen's Platinum Jubilee four years ago.

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Queen Camilla Also Joined King Charles and Prince Harry's Meeting

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla and King Charles met their grandkids on July 10.

According to Fordwich, Charles was ecstatic to finally spend some much-needed quality time with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. "The meeting reportedly lasted just over an hour, with [Queen] Camilla right by the king's side," she said. "The king had wanted contact with Archie and Lilibet, saying, ‘blood is blood.’" "There is likely to be ongoing communication between Harry and King Charles as long as Harry doesn't leak information to the media," Fordwich explained. Chard also noted how the get-together between Charles and his grandkids "was long overdue." "It is, however, a delicate balancing act for the crown. Symbolically, this meeting was huge, but it's not an institutional reconciliation. Charles had always left the door open. I guess it's a few small steps forward," she stated.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Departed From The Firm in 2020

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the royal family began when they left The Firm in 2020.