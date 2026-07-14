Prince William 'Remains Adamant' Prince Harry 'Isn’t to Be Trusted' After 'Strategic' Absence From King Charles Reunion, Royal Expert Claims
July 14 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with King Charles earlier this month alongside their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
However, Prince William and Kate Middleton were absent from the meeting, with several royal experts claiming the Prince of Wales can no longer rely on his younger brother.
"Prince William remains adamant Harry isn’t to be trusted," expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News on Tuesday, July 14.
"Reports still describe a 'total blackout' between the brothers," British photographer Helena Chard also shared with the publication.
Prince William and Prince Harry's Rift Won't 'Subside' Anytime Soon
"There is no sign of the rift subsiding anytime soon. I don't see the Prince and Princess of Wales' absence as a snub. It is strategic. You can't have an institutional reconciliation without Prince William, the future king," Chard continued.
William, 44, and Harry, 41, have not seen each other since the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's meeting with Charles, 77, on July 10 at Highgrove House was the first time they came in contact with the monarch since the queen's Platinum Jubilee four years ago.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton's Door Is 'Bolted Shut' for Any 'Reconciliation' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Sussexes' U.K. Visit
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- Prince William and Kate Middleton Won't Meet With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During U.K. Visit as Duke Hopes to 'Spend Some Time With the Family'
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Queen Camilla Also Joined King Charles and Prince Harry's Meeting
According to Fordwich, Charles was ecstatic to finally spend some much-needed quality time with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.
"The meeting reportedly lasted just over an hour, with [Queen] Camilla right by the king's side," she said. "The king had wanted contact with Archie and Lilibet, saying, ‘blood is blood.’"
"There is likely to be ongoing communication between Harry and King Charles as long as Harry doesn't leak information to the media," Fordwich explained.
Chard also noted how the get-together between Charles and his grandkids "was long overdue."
"It is, however, a delicate balancing act for the crown. Symbolically, this meeting was huge, but it's not an institutional reconciliation. Charles had always left the door open. I guess it's a few small steps forward," she stated.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Departed From The Firm in 2020
The Suits star, 44, and Invictus Games founder's beef with the royal family began to boil when they stepped back as senior members in January 2020.
Meghan and Harry subsequently decided to move their family to Montecito, Calif., to build up their brand.
The Spare author flew to the U.K. solo earlier this month to undertake events tied to his 2027 Invictus Games, which are set to go down in Birmingham next year.
While the As Ever founder and her children were scheduled to accompany Harry for most of his trip, they ultimately opted not to after they were denied taxpayer-funded security protection.