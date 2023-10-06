Donald Trump Makes Rare Comment About Wife Melania Helping Foster Children: 'Great Job!'
Donald Trump made a rare comment about his wife, Melania Trump, on Truth Social on Friday, October 6.
"Foster children need our support, resources, empowerment to achieve their American dream. #MelaniaTrump," the post from USAmemorabilia read. "The Ornaments from A Red, White and Blue Christmas Collection support #FosteringtheFuture, a #BeBest initiative. Available at #USAmemorabilia: usamemorabilia.com/red-white-b."
In response to the shout-out, Trump, 77, wrote: "Great job, Melania, the children really love you!"
While at a rally in early October, Donald actually spoke about his wife during his speech and how she doesn't think he always looks great when the cameras are in front of him.
"The lights get much more powerful, but you look like c--- on television. I was going to tell my people. I am telling my people now. These lights are so powerful they probably cost a lot of money. We're doing so well, but these lights are no good. Number one, you can hardly see the audience. Number two, when you go home to watch it with our great first lady, she said, 'You didn't look good. Too much light!' These lights are terrible," the politician said in Iowa on Sunday, October 1.
Donald previously spoke out about how the model, 53, is rarely with him on the campaign trail — though it sounds like that may change as the 2024 election gets closer and closer.
"Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," he said on Meet the Press. "It's so nasty and so mean."
"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued, noting that the mom-of-one will appear at future events. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."
Donald even took a second to gush over his wife, whom he shares son Barron with.
"She's very popular, she actually is," he insisted. "She’s a private person — a great person, a very confident person — and she loves our country very much."
Recently, Donald has been raving about his marriage — especially when he spoke to Megyn Kelly in September.
"She's [Melania] doing very well. She's very strong, very, very even keeled. And she's a very good woman, as you know. She was very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies, and they have pictures of Melania [saying], ‘We love our First Lady.’ So many posters were there in the audience…We had the biggest rallies we've ever had," he shared.