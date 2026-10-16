ENTERTAINMENT Wynonna Judd Doesn't Know If Kacey Musgraves' Politically Charged Christopher Columbus Comments Were 'the Right Thing' for Country Concert Source: MEGA Unlike country star Kacey Musgraves, Wynonna Judd told podcaster Tomi Lahren that she prefers to keep politics separate from her music. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 16 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During an appearance on the "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" podcast, country music legend Wynonna Judd opined on country star Kacey Musgraves' recent politically charged comments, specifically responding to Musgraves' controversial "F--- Christopher Columbus" quip. Pointing out the upcoming holiday to her Dallas, Texas, concert crowd, Musgraves said, “Tomorrow’s Monday? That sucks... Ew, that’s right, wait, it’s Columbus Day?” before launching into an explicit "F--- Christopher Columbus" chant. Musgraves' comments immediately divided fans and drew backlash from several high-profile conservative politicians.

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I asked @Wynonna about the antics of @KaceyMusgrave pic.twitter.com/wk3vx0nPtQ — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 15, 2026 Source: @TomiLahren/X

When Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem publicly criticized her on X, Musgraves fired back with a controversial joke about Noem’s infamous dog-shooting scandal. When Lahren asked about the incident, Judd noted that while Musgraves has the right to express herself, “that doesn't mean it's the right thing,” noting that her own grandmother "would've had a fit" over the display. Judd, 62, used the moment to emphasize her philosophy on keeping politics separate from music and offered a timeless blueprint for country artists.

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Wynonna Judd Uses Dolly Parton as an Example

Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd cited late and legendary Dolly Parton's public political neutrality as a lesson to other artists.

Judd explicitly pointed Musgraves, 38, toward the legacy of the late Dolly Parton, suggesting artists should "give fans a great show without charging them to sit through your latest political tantrum.” She emphasized her baseline stance on performance, saying, “I am for America, period,” and explaining that music should bring people together rather than alienate them through political assumptions. Judd shared that it hurts when people twist her patriotism or support for law enforcement and the military into divisive political narratives, which is why she keeps politics firmly off her stage.

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Wynonna Judd Rejects Rosie O'Donnell's Trump Supporter Claims

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell and Wynonna Judd had a falling out after the comedian called her a Trump supporter.

The "No One Else on Earth" singer identifies as politically independent and says she does not publicly endorse political candidates. In August, Rosie O'Donnell claimed on a podcast that Judd supported Trump, noting she was the only Trump supporter left in her inner circle. O'Donnell later clarified she assumed this because Judd had performed an unrelated concert at Mar-a-Lago in November 2023.

Wynonna Judd Says She's an 'Independent'

Source: MEGA Wynonna Judd declared herself an 'independent' and said she has performed for many presidents, including Democrat Jimmy Carter.