Wynonna Judd Teases New Music Following Latest Update Of Late Mom Naomi's Suspected Suicide
Wynonna Judd has been turning her pain into art. The country singer teased her fans on Saturday, August 27, revealing she's recording new music while dealing with the aftermath of her mother Naomi Judd's reported suicide.
"In the studio with Cactus working on new music! #TheManBehindTheWoman," Wynonna penned alongside a close up of herself hard at work on new tunes.
NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCE
The "recollections" vocalist received tons of support in the comments section, with one social media user writing, "Hooray 👏 I know it'll be fantastic 🙌." Another fan excitedly penned, "Can't wait to hear the new music!!! Love you!"
The fresh tunes come after Wynonna's mother allegedly shot herself in the head on April 30 after years of battling with her mental health.
"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," the family shared in a statement following the news. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
As OK! previously reported, the Judd matriarch supposedly left a suicide note near her body which was later found by the family — many of whom were left out of her will.
WYNONNA JUDD SCHEMING TO CONTEST LATE MOM'S $25 MILLION WILL AFTER SHE & ASHLEY JUDD WERE LEFT CUT OUT
Naomi had struggled for years with deep depression, sharing how she felt in her 2016 autobiography River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope. “I wanted to be completely honest that if someone took out a gun and killed me on stage, they would be doing me a favor,” she once penned in the memoir.
“But I didn’t. I was there to inspire them and I could not let them down. I gathered every ounce of strength I had, straightened my shoulders, adjusted my suit jacket, found the will to smile, and strode out on stage," she continued.
Even Naomi's husband, Larry Strickland, was forced to hide guns from his wife out of fear she would harm herself. “Larry was always worried about how fragile she was,” said an insider. “He never wanted to leave her alone because he didn’t trust her emotional state. “I’m told he feels very guilty because the firearm she used was his — and it wasn’t locked up."
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.