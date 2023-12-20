OK Magazine
Zac Efron Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After Star Wears Sunglasses During 'Today' Show Interview: Watch

zac efron today show pp
Source: @todayshow/twitter
By:

Dec. 20 2023, Updated 6:00 p.m. ET

Is that you, Zac Efron?

The handsome hunk made an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday, December 20, where he wore sunglasses as part of his ensemble.

zac efron today show
Source: @todayshow/twitter

Zac Efron wore sunglasses during his 'Today' show appearance.

“Zac Efron is a legitimate bonafide Hollywood superstar but that is not the reason he is in shades right now," anchor Craig Melvin quipped before introducing the 36-year-old star.

zac efon mega
Source: mega

Zac Efron had an eye infection while on the 'Today' show.

The High School Musical alum then revealed why he was wearing spectacles in the first place.

“No, I’m sorry man," he said. "I feel weird being in shades."

“I just have a bit of an eye infection,” he continued. “But I really wanted to be here. It’s such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it.”

Efron was in New York City to promote his latest movie Iron Claw alongside his other costars: Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons.

However, people were quick to comment on Efron's appearance. One person wrote, "His clone replacement was a lower-tier version looks like," while another said, "The doctors who keep messing with his face deserve jail."

A third person added, "dude is getting way too much plastic surgery," while a fourth joked, "He was built in a lab."

zec efron mega
Source: mega

Zac Efron said he never looks at what the internet is saying about him.

Zac Efron

This is hardly the first time rumors swirled that Efron went under the knife.

After people speculated the Baywatch star got plastic surgery on his jaw, he addressed the situation, revealing he fell at his home and broke his jaw in November 2013, which is why his face and jaw muscles look odd.

"My mom told me. I don't really read the internet, so, I don’t really give a f---," Efron told Entertainment Tonight about the hearsay.

"It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we're good," he said of the incident.

zac efon
Source: mega

Zac Efron clarified why his face looks different these days.

While filming Baywatch, Efron also had to get into shape, which required a lot of motivation and discipline.

"That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable. There's just too little water in the skin," Efron said "Like, it's fake; it looks CGI'd. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don't need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, two to three percent body fat."

