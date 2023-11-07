Zac Efron's Unrecognizable Appearance Freaks Fans Out: 'What Happened to His Face?'

Supporters of Efron were quick to jump to his defense against the pestering social media trolls, with one fan writing: "Before everyone comments about it Z said that his jaw shattered in an accident and he had to get it restructured which is supposedly why it looks different now."

"Y'all he shattered his jaw 10 years ago," another admirer mentioned regarding an unfortunate accident Efron suffered a decade ago, as someone gushed, "I thought he had changed because he is older, but I already found out that he had a jaw operation that changed his face a little; you can see the difference. He still looks handsome."