Zac Efron's Unrecognizable Appearance Freaks Fans Out: 'What Happened to His Face?'
Don't worry, Zac Efron is still the same guy we know and love!
A recent viral interview of the actor promoting his new movie The Iron Claw has caused fans to be taken aback by the 36-year-old's drastically changed appearance.
Efron was sitting alongside his costars for the conversation with a news publication, as the camera transitioned into a few close-up shots of the High School Musical star's face.
After the news outlet shared a clip of the interview to their Instagram account, social media users flooded the comments section to share their shocked reactions about one of Hollywood's most handsome hunks.
"What happened to his face??" one concerned fan questioned, as another claimed, "His face doesn’t even move now."
"Dude looks inflated like a birthday balloon!" a hater snubbed, while a critic quipped, "He's looking like a Minecraft character."
Supporters of Efron were quick to jump to his defense against the pestering social media trolls, with one fan writing: "Before everyone comments about it Z said that his jaw shattered in an accident and he had to get it restructured which is supposedly why it looks different now."
"Y'all he shattered his jaw 10 years ago," another admirer mentioned regarding an unfortunate accident Efron suffered a decade ago, as someone gushed, "I thought he had changed because he is older, but I already found out that he had a jaw operation that changed his face a little; you can see the difference. He still looks handsome."
Still, haters didn't understand why the 17 Again star's face looked immensely different from his younger years in the spotlight.
"Was about to say something about his jaw...never mind. Yikes. Thats rough...this is the best they could do? He barely looks like himself," an individual asked, as another mocked: "He shattered his jaw,' yet clearly has filler in his cheeks. Dude just likes plastic surgery."
Efron previously addressed backlash he's received about his seemingly altered face.
During an interview with Men's Health in 2022, the Baywatch star opened up about suffering a painful accident inside of his home that left his chin severely injured.
"He’d been running through his house in socks and slipped, smacking his chin against the granite corner of a fountain,” reporter Lauren Larson recalled at the time of her discussion with the star. “He lost consciousness, and when he woke up, he recalls, his chin bone was hanging off his face."
While the wound seemed to heal nicely, it was the follow-up physical therapy Efron endured that appears to be at fault for his changed facial shape.
The Disney Channel alum said he worked with a specialist to help his facial muscles regain strength.
"The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big," Efron shared.
