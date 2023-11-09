Zac Efron Is Proud of His 'Shocking' and 'Epic' Transformation for 'The Iron Claw' After Fans Claimed He Looked Unrecognizable at Premiere

The Hollywood hunk noted he also had wardrobe and more to thank for nailing the look.

"It was shocking at every point of the transformation. I remember [costar] Harris [Dickinson] and I were walking out of hair and make-up and it was like the first time we had to wear the full kit, and we were both thinking, 'What the h--- are we doing here, man? How did we get into this?'" he quipped.

"But I think it ended up looking really good and we had a great crew helping us out with that," added Efron. "The hair and make-up team was epic."