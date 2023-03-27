Selena Gomez Nearly Breaks Internet With Throwback Thirst Trap After Sparking Romance Rumors With Zayn Malik
Selena Gomez is a Rare Beauty — and she knows it!
The Rare Beauty founder set the internet on fire this weekend after she shared a sexy throwback to Instagram rocking blonde hair and a colorful bikini. While pouting her lips and gazing toward the mirror reflecting her tanned, bikini-clad body, Gomez posed for the thirst trap that garnered more than 19 million likes.
"TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!" she captioned the Sunday, March 26, upload, which received instant love from fans in the comments section.
"My jaw is on the floor," wrote one social media admirer, with another chiming in: "you look stunning."
Gomez's jaw-dropping photo comes on the heels of reports of her brewing romance with Zayn Malik. As OK! reported, a TikTok user shared a text exchange with her friend who works as a hostess at an unnamed restaurant in New York City and claimed to have taken care of them.
"Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them," the series of texts read.
Though their PDA may have come as a surprise to many, online sleuths picked up that something was going on between the two of them several weeks back when they noticed Gomez recently followed Gigi Hadid's baby daddy on Instagram. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer is also one of the 18 people the former One Direction member follows on the social media platform.
Aside from her brewing romance, Gomez has been in the headlines as of late because of her rumored feud with Hailey Bieber.
Fans have been theorizing for years that Gomez and Bieber aren't fans of each other due to the timeline of both of their relationships with Justin Bieber; however, things took a turn when it was suspected that the Rhode founder and best friend Kylie Jenner were mocking a recent makeup TikTok the Disney alum made.
With fans taking sides in recent weeks, many siding with Gomez and viciously targeting the pop star's wife, the ladies addressed the narrative surrounding their relationship on Friday, March 24.
Hours after Gomez begged her fans to stop sending Bieber death threats — pointing out: "This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying" — the model broke her silence on the situation.
She first thanked Gomez for defending her before noting the past few weeks have been "very hard for everyone involved." Acknowledging that "social media is an incredible way to connect and build community," she pointed out that the way in which things can be taken out of context is very dangerous.