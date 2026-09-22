NEWS Zayn Malik Shares Rare Photos of His and Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai as He Celebrates Her 6th Birthday Source: MEGA, @ZAYN/INSTAGRAM Zayn Malik gave fans a rare glimpse into his life as a dad while celebrating daughter Khai's sixth birthday with a fun-filled weekend. Taylor Camp Sept. 22 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Zayn Malik is giving fans a rare glimpse into life with his and Gigi Hadid's daughter, Khai. The former One Direction member, 33, shared a carousel of photos from the little girl's colorful sixth birthday celebration, which included an elaborate cake, amusement park rides, arcade games and plenty of time with her friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Zayn Malik Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Khai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) Source: @ZAYN/INSTAGRAM Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have largely kept Khai out of the spotlight, typically sharing photos that protect their daughter's privacy.

"Khai's 6th birthday this weekend!! Big thank you to everyone who made it extra special," Malik captioned the sweet Instagram post. The "Pillowtalk" singer shared several rare photos of his daughter enjoying the festivities, though he continued to protect her privacy by avoiding clear shots of her face. In one sweet moment, Malik could be seen lighting the candles on Khai's birthday cake while she stood nearby.

Article continues below advertisement

Khai Celebrated With an 'Epic' Birthday Cake

Source: @ZAYN/INSTAGRAM Khai celebrated turning 6 with an elaborate four-tiered cake complete with colorful decorations, a rainbow and a glittery topper.

The birthday girl was treated to an impressive four-tiered cake featuring colorful decorations, a rainbow and a glittery "6" topper. Malik made sure to thank The London Baker for creating the dessert, declaring the cake "epic, as always." The celebration also included a Squishmallow-themed setup and gifts for Khai, including a bug habitat and butterfly growing kit.

Article continues below advertisement

Zayn Malik Took Khai and Her Friends to American Dream

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @ZAYN/INSTAGRAM The birthday festivities included a trip to American Dream, where Khai and her friends enjoyed rides and arcade games.

Malik also treated Khai and her friends to a day at American Dream in East Rutherford, N.J. The group visited Nickelodeon Universe and Hasbro Arcade, where the kids spent time enjoying rides and arcade games. "The girls had the BEST time!" Malik gushed while thanking the attractions for helping make his daughter's birthday weekend special.

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi Hadid Celebrated Khai With a Sweet Tradition

Source: @GIGIHADID/INSTAGRAM Gigi Hadid continued one of Khai's birthday traditions by kicking off the milestone with cake for breakfast.

Hadid, 31, marked her daughter's milestone in her own special way. The supermodel shared a glimpse of Khai's birthday breakfast on Instagram Stories, which included bacon and sprinkle-covered cupcake topped with a pink candle. "My girl, my life!!!!" Hadid wrote, explaining that having cake for breakfast is a birthday tradition for her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Keep Khai Out of the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed Khai in September 2020 and have continued to prioritize their daughter since ending their relationship.