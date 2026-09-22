Zayn Malik Shares Rare Photos of His and Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai as He Celebrates Her 6th Birthday
Sept. 22 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
Zayn Malik is giving fans a rare glimpse into life with his and Gigi Hadid's daughter, Khai.
The former One Direction member, 33, shared a carousel of photos from the little girl's colorful sixth birthday celebration, which included an elaborate cake, amusement park rides, arcade games and plenty of time with her friends.
Zayn Malik Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Khai
"Khai's 6th birthday this weekend!! Big thank you to everyone who made it extra special," Malik captioned the sweet Instagram post.
The "Pillowtalk" singer shared several rare photos of his daughter enjoying the festivities, though he continued to protect her privacy by avoiding clear shots of her face.
In one sweet moment, Malik could be seen lighting the candles on Khai's birthday cake while she stood nearby.
Khai Celebrated With an 'Epic' Birthday Cake
The birthday girl was treated to an impressive four-tiered cake featuring colorful decorations, a rainbow and a glittery "6" topper.
Malik made sure to thank The London Baker for creating the dessert, declaring the cake "epic, as always."
The celebration also included a Squishmallow-themed setup and gifts for Khai, including a bug habitat and butterfly growing kit.
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Malik also treated Khai and her friends to a day at American Dream in East Rutherford, N.J.
The group visited Nickelodeon Universe and Hasbro Arcade, where the kids spent time enjoying rides and arcade games.
"The girls had the BEST time!" Malik gushed while thanking the attractions for helping make his daughter's birthday weekend special.
Gigi Hadid Celebrated Khai With a Sweet Tradition
Hadid, 31, marked her daughter's milestone in her own special way.
The supermodel shared a glimpse of Khai's birthday breakfast on Instagram Stories, which included bacon and sprinkle-covered cupcake topped with a pink candle.
"My girl, my life!!!!" Hadid wrote, explaining that having cake for breakfast is a birthday tradition for her daughter.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Keep Khai Out of the Spotlight
Malik and Hadid welcomed Khai in September 2020 before ending their on-again, off-again relationship the following year.
Despite their fame, the former couple has largely kept their daughter away from the public eye, occasionally sharing carefully selected glimpses into their family life without clearly showing her face.
Malik has previously spoken warmly about raising Khai, while Hadid has similarly shared occasional updates about motherhood.