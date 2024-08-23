OK Magazine
Zayn Malik Shocks Fans With Super Scruffy Beard in Rare Instagram Video: Watch

Photo of Zayn Malik
Source: @zayn/instagram

Zayn Malik made his first Instagram post in two months.

By:

Aug. 23 2024, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Zayn Malik debuted a very scruffy look in his latest Instagram upload.

On Friday, August 23, the private singer surprised fans with his appearance and a rare video of himself singing his track "Shoot at Will."

zayn malik shocks super scruffy beard rare instagram video watch
Source: @zayn/instagram

Zayn Malik debuted a messy 'do and scruffy facial hair in a rare social media post.

The dad-of-one's admirers were digging the look, with one gushing in the comments section, "His voice, his beard, his hair, y’all don’t understand how much I love this man he’s my everything 😭."

"Give me the haircare routine cause how [the f---] your hair grows [sic] that fast," another person quipped, while a third raved, "He is testing my patience now I can’t wait to see him perform on stage with that beard aaa 😭."

The last time the One Direction alum, 31, shared a selfie was in June, which is when he sported short locks and light facial hair.

The British heartthrob has stayed out of the spotlight over the past several years partly due to his anxiety struggles, but he revealed in a recent interview that becoming a father helped him evolve.

zayn malik shocks super scruffy beard rare instagram video watch
Source: mega

The singer is currently single and has kept his love life private over the past couple of years.

"I don't think I would have been able to do this, like, three years ago," he confessed to Kelly Clarkson while on her show earlier this summer as he dished on how being a dad to his and ex Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai has changed him.

"The fame side of things never appealed to me. It wasn't something I was chasing it for," he explained. "I was just trying to create art, so that was something that came secondary, and I had to learn to adjust to it."

MORE ON:
zayn malik
zayn malik shocks super scruffy beard rare instagram video watch
Source: mega

Malik shares his only child, daughter Khai, with ex Gigi Hadid.

"When you have kids, you have to set an example. I've been able to step up and be a man or woman of your word," the former X Factor contestant spilled. "This is for her, not for me."

Malik proudly noted his little one has "a real good retention for lyrics at the minute, and she can remember all the lyrics to all the songs she listens to."

zayn malik shocks super scruffy beard rare instagram video watch
Source: mega

The star left One Direction in 2015.

Hadid and Malik were on and off from 2015 to 2021.

While the model, 29, is now in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper, the former boy band member has kept his love life under the radar. However, he admitted in May that he has used dating apps to meet women – though he's also been booted from the platforms!

"Everyone accused me of catfishing," he spilled in an interview. "They’re like, 'What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?' I’ve been kicked off once or twice."

