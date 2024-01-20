Zayn Malik Confirms His Foot Is 'Fine' After It Was Run Over by a Car at Paris Fashion Week
Toes of steel?
On Friday, January 19, Zayn Malik confirmed he was okay after a video circulated of the star’s foot being run over by a car while attending the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week.
In the clip, the One Direction alum was trying to navigate the swarming crowd as a silver car got a little too close to the famous singer. The 31-year-old was seen wincing in pain, although he apparently did not sustain any serious injuries after the incident.
“@kenzo @nigo Thanks for a great show! My foot is fine!! Thanks to my incredibly well-made shoes,” he wrote alongside a series of photos from his appearance at the fashion designer’s show.
One image showed the star’s side profile as he sported a white button-down and a navy and blue striped jacket. The “Pillowtalk” crooner’s hair was quaffed with bleached tips, and he accessorized with silver hoop earrings.
Another snap featured the fashion show, which was held in what appeared to be an old grand library. Lastly, he posted a close-up of his white scuffed-up sneakers, which protected him during the incident.
In response to the upload, fans expressed their concern and were happy to hear their favorite former band member was not harmed.
“I'm so glad your foot is okay. I love you so much Zayn!!!! Please release an album😭😭😭😭,” one user said, while another added, “Glad to hear your foot is fine!! Great to see you! Missed u.”
“OMG is your foot okay? Who do I have to fight with?” a third asked.
Malik’s appearance in France came after the “Night Changes” artist has largely stepped out of the spotlight in recent years.
- Sources Claim Zayn Malik's Excessive Use Of Marijuana Made Him 'Aggressive,' Habit Allegedly Caused Harry Styles To Refuse To Share Private Jet With Him
- 'Unacceptable': Ian Ziering Calls Out 'Insufficient' Response From Authorities After Actor Was Brutally Jumped by Bikers in L.A.
- Liam Payne Causes Concern After Looking Unrecognizable At Latest Red Carpet: 'What Happened?'
Following his split from Gigi Hadid — whom he shares daughter Khai, 2 — and the model’s mother’s accusations against the musician, Malik moved to rural Pennsylvania.
Back in 2021, reports surfaced about Malik’s alleged heavy marijuana consumption after he pleaded no contest to harassing Yolanda Hadid who claimed he shoved her into a dresser.
At the time, Malik was sentenced to probation and anger-management classes for four counts of harassing the matriarch, causing him to additionally get dropped by his record label RCA.
"It is no secret he loves to smoke pot, but his daily habit seems more important than socializing. He’s been open about his anxiety issues over the years and that’s a huge cause for concern,” a source said of the situation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Gigi comes from a large family and it’s been tough for them to deal with over the last few years. They want him to seek help either through therapy or some kind of specialist rehab," the insider noted. "Gigi wants what’s best for him. Even though they’re not together, he’ll always be the father to their daughter."