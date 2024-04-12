Zendaya Hilariously Struggles to Sit Down at 'Challengers' Event Because of Her Super Short Skirt: Watch
Zendaya nearly had a wardrobe function while promoting her upcoming flick Challengers.
In a video from a Thursday, April 11, press event in London, the star wore a stylish vintage Vivienne Westwood skirt suit, and while she looked flawless in the striped ensemble, the skirt — which featured a feathered behind — almost prohibited from her being able to sit down!
In a video, the actress, 27, walked onto a stage and made her way over to her designated chair, but as she began to sit down, she realized she had to angle herself awkwardly. The Disney Channel alum was in disbelief and appeared to laugh at herself as she struggled to adjust the piece to make sure she didn't have a fashion faux pas.
The clip went viral on social media, with one person on X captioning the post, "that d--- skirt was too short i’m crying."
"Her face has me dying," said another fan, while a third commented, "Oh no. Poor Z."
The "Replay" singer has never looked less than picture perfect on the red carpet, something she attributed to her alter ego and her stylist Law Roach.
"She’s a different being that comes into me — my own Sasha Fierce. She takes over and she does the carpet," the star quipped to Vogue, referencing Beyoncé's confident other persona.
"I have to buy her," the Euphoria lead explained of embodying her other side. "I have to buy that this woman exists, or that this fantasy exists."
Added Roach, "What she allows me to do is to come up with the big story, the big idea, and she takes that and she whittles it down a bit."
The fashion expert explained that getting dolled up for Hollywood events "gave her this real confidence, like, 'Okay, let me put it all on and go out there and give this to the world, and then let me come home and take it all off and become myself again.'"
"It’s so funny. People were like, ‘Oh, she’s so fierce.’ And, yeah, she is, on the inside," he said. "But she’d rather be at home, with her hair down and no makeup, with Noon, her dog, watching a movie, probably Harry Potter."
Roach noted his client has never been the crazy party person, admitting that in her early 20s, "I’m like, ‘Go crazy! This is the time you’re supposed to be in college!'"
"She’d be like, ‘If you don’t sit down and be quiet…' The funny thing about that little girl is that she has always been the same person," Roach declared.