Zendaya Shares Funny Story of How She and Boyfriend Tom Holland Got Out of a Speeding Ticket

"Tom and I were rushing to a spin class with my mother. I was not going to the spin class, he was going to the spin class because I don't do that," the actress, 27, recalled, admitting, "But we were going a little fast."

The Euphoria lead said they were going over the speed limit because they "were running late," but luckily, the police officer "recognized that [Holland] was Spider-Man and, ahh, we were fine. We got a warning. And everything was OK."