Zendaya Shares Funny Story of How She and Boyfriend Tom Holland Got Out of a Speeding Ticket

Apr. 19 2024, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Being famous clearly comes with a few perks.

On the Thursday, April 18, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya shared how boyfriend Tom Holland once helped them get out of a speeding ticket without even uttering a word.

Zendaya got out of a speeding ticket thanks to boyfriend Tom Holland.

"Tom and I were rushing to a spin class with my mother. I was not going to the spin class, he was going to the spin class because I don't do that," the actress, 27, recalled, admitting, "But we were going a little fast."

The Euphoria lead said they were going over the speed limit because they "were running late," but luckily, the police officer "recognized that [Holland] was Spider-Man and, ahh, we were fine. We got a warning. And everything was OK."

"Well, he’s a crimefighter, of course, there’s a community there," quipped Jimmy Kimmel.

The couple met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which released in 2016, though it wasn't confirmed until 2021 that they were dating.

The actress and Holland met on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.'

Since then, they've kept their romance out of the spotlight, though on the Disney Channel alum's press tour for Challengers, she made a rare comment about her beau, who's also 27.

"We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully," she gushed to Vogue of Holland's overnight fame.

The pair went public with their romance in 2021.

The Emmy winner explained that becoming famous is a strange experience, but "you just kind of get used to the fact that, 'Oh, I'm also one of these art pieces you're going to take a picture of.' I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life."

In a separate interview, the "Replay" singer complimented the British actor's charisma, explaining, "I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people."

An insider revealed the lovers recently decided to move in together.

"They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer," the source spilled to a news outlet.

"They’re just happy to be together," they noted. "There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right."

An insider claimed the two are now living together.

Zendaya "has no doubt [that] Tom is her person," the insider added.

