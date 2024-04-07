Zendaya 'Has No Doubt' That Boyfriend Tom Holland Is 'Her Person' as Romance Gets More Serious
Tom Holland and Zendaya are two peas and a pod!
According to a source, the couple — who started dating in 2021 after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 — have been enjoying living together for the past year as they split their time between the Marvel star’s home in London and the Dune actress’ Brooklyn condo.
Another insider spilled that moving in was “the best decision they’ve ever made,” adding that Zendaya “has no doubt [that] Tom is her person.”
As OK! reported, another source had previously revealed why they decided to take the next step in their relationship, which the celebs largely keep private.
"They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer," the insider said.
"They’re just happy to be together," they noted. "There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right."
In late February, Zendaya raved about her boyfriend during a BuzzFeed puppy interview.
The 27-year-old was asked which of her Dune costars has the most “rizz,” and though the Challengers lead could have chosen heartthrobs Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler or Florence Pugh to embody the slang word — which refers to having “romantic appeal or charm” — she decided to give the award to Holland.
“I don’t know. Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own,” she said of her successful colleagues. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”
She then explained how she and Holland have different personalities.
“I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people,” she shared.
Zendaya also gushed over the hunk’s ability to be so riveting in interviews.
“He’s just naturally very good at that,” she stated. “I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”
Despite the brunette beauty deciding he has the most “rizz,” in a June 2023 interview, the Uncharted alum denied being very suave.
“I’m happy and in love so I’ve got no need for rizz. I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz,” he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He later joked about the “secret” to his appeal.
“I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work,” he continued.
Referencing how his and Zendaya’s romance began, he quipped, “Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”
Us Weekly reported on the source's update on the couple's relationship.