Zendaya Makes Rare Comment About Her Love for Boyfriend Tom Holland: 'He Has Beautiful Charisma'

While Zendaya could have chosen heartthrobs Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler or Florence Pugh to embody the slang word, which refers to having “romantic appeal or charm,” she picked her boyfriend instead.

“I don’t know. Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own,” she said of her costars before mentioning Tom, whom she has dated since 2021. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”