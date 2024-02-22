Zendaya Makes Rare Comment About Her Love for Boyfriend Tom Holland: 'He Has Beautiful Charisma'
Zendaya has Tom Holland on her mind!
In a preview clip for the actress’ upcoming BuzzFeed puppy interview, which was posted on Wednesday, February 21, the 27-year-old was asked which of her Dune co stars has the most “rizz.”
While Zendaya could have chosen heartthrobs Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler or Florence Pugh to embody the slang word, which refers to having “romantic appeal or charm,” she picked her boyfriend instead.
“I don’t know. Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own,” she said of her costars before mentioning Tom, whom she has dated since 2021. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”
The Spider-Man: No Way Home alum noted the difference between her and the Cherry actor’s personalities.
“I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people,” she explained.
Zendaya continued to gush over her lover’s ability to exude charm during talk shows and interviews.
“He’s just naturally very good at that,” she raved. “I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”
In June 2023, the Uncharted alum denied he has "rizz."
“I’m happy and in love so I’ve got no need for rizz. I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz,” he shared, referencing his romance with Zendaya.
He later joked about the “secret” to his appeal.
“I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work,” he joked. “Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”
As OK! previously reported, despite rumors swirling last year that the duo may be engaged, a source recently shared they were in no rush to walk down the aisle.
Though Tom has not gotten down on one knee, the pair recently made an advancement in their relationship.
"They’ve decided to move in together,” the insider revealed. "They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer."
"They’re just happy to be together," the source added. "There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right."