Zendaya and Boyfriend Tom Holland Sing Along to 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' During Rare Public Date at Tennis Tournament: Watch
Zendaya and Tom Holland stepped out for a rare public date to attend the finals of the BNP Paribas Open.
On Sunday, March 17, the couple was spotted in the stands at a stadium in Indian Wells, Calif., to see tennis players complete on the last day of the tournament.
The actress rocked a cute game day outfit consisting of head-to-toe white in a tee, a zip-up sweatshirt, a short pleated skit and sneakers.
The Spider-Man costars, both 27, were chatting with each other throughout the games and were adorably seen singing Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" at one point.
The outing comes about one month before the Emmy winner's tennis-themed flick Challengers hits theaters on Friday, April 26.
It was a rare sighting of the two, as even the British actor himself admitted he tries his "best" to keep his personal life "as private as possible."
"We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple," the Uncharted star said during a past episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast. "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold."
However, the Euphoria lead recently gushed over her boyfriend's charisma. "Everybody’s kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland," she replied when asked about who has the most "rizz" of her Dune costars.
“I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people," she added. "He’s just naturally very good at that.I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”
The Hollywood stars were friends for a few years before taking things to the next level in 2021.
As OK! reported, an insider claimed they're currently living together.
"They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other," the source explained last month. "It will be such a game changer."
"They’re just happy to be together," the source added. "There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right."