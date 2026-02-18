Zendaya Exposes Her Relationship 'Red Flags' Over a Year Into Engagement to Tom Holland
Feb. 18 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Zendaya gave rare insight into her dating do’s and don’ts amid her engagement to Tom Holland.
During an interview published on Tuesday, February 17, the actress, 29, revealed that identifying her “green” and “red flags” set her on a path to lasting love.
“As I’ve matured, I think a red flag is a red flag, you feel me?” she told The Drama costar Robert Pattinson. “One that works for us at work is how people treat their crews. I admire people who are kind to everyone, not just the actors, directors or producers. A very telling thing is how a crew feels about a particular actor, because they get to see how people are when the cameras are not rolling.”
The Twilight alum asked whether Zendaya can get a good read on someone immediately after meeting them.
“Yes and no? People are layered and complex and they make mistakes. There are cultural differences,” she replied. “But there are also things that are just kind of, ‘Well, that’s rude. That’s mean.’ And there’s also the opposite. You can know someone for a long time and they can change, or you get to know them on a deeper level and you’re like, ‘Whoa. I didn’t see that side of you.’”
However, the Shake It Up star prefers to know a person well and abandon any sense of mystery.
“I don’t like surprises. Let’s be upfront with the crazy,” she expressed.
When Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Getting Married?
Zendaya and Holland, 29, started dating after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2021, and they got engaged in late 2024. A wedding date has not yet been confirmed, but the couple does not seem to be in a rush.
"The [wedding planning] process hasn't even started yet," Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach told an outlet at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards on July 17, 2025, noting that the star will be a “secret bride.” "Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time."
Roach added, "I'm really excited because I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time. The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."
Inside Zendaya and Tom Holland's Wedding Plans
Insiders previously described the type of celebration the actors are looking to have.
“She’s super excited about planning her dream wedding. She’s always wanted to be a summer bride,” a source spilled in January 2025. “They have already gone back and forth on whether to have a destination wedding in Italy — they both love that idea — or at a lavish private estate in L.A. overlooking the ocean. They may end up doing both.”
Holland reportedly “wants them to say their vows as the sun is setting” because “he knows it will be a magical moment.”