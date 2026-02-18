Zendaya Exposes Her Relationship 'Red Flags' Over a Year Into Engagement to Tom Holland

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya gave rare insight into her dating do’s and don’ts amid her engagement to Tom Holland. During an interview published on Tuesday, February 17, the actress, 29, revealed that identifying her “green” and “red flags” set her on a path to lasting love.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly do not have a wedding date set.

“As I’ve matured, I think a red flag is a red flag, you feel me?” she told The Drama costar Robert Pattinson. “One that works for us at work is how people treat their crews. I admire people who are kind to everyone, not just the actors, directors or producers. A very telling thing is how a crew feels about a particular actor, because they get to see how people are when the cameras are not rolling.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged in 2024.

The Twilight alum asked whether Zendaya can get a good read on someone immediately after meeting them. “Yes and no? People are layered and complex and they make mistakes. There are cultural differences,” she replied. “But there are also things that are just kind of, ‘Well, that’s rude. That’s mean.’ And there’s also the opposite. You can know someone for a long time and they can change, or you get to know them on a deeper level and you’re like, ‘Whoa. I didn’t see that side of you.’” However, the Shake It Up star prefers to know a person well and abandon any sense of mystery. “I don’t like surprises. Let’s be upfront with the crazy,” she expressed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Getting Married?

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.'

Zendaya and Holland, 29, started dating after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2021, and they got engaged in late 2024. A wedding date has not yet been confirmed, but the couple does not seem to be in a rush. "The [wedding planning] process hasn't even started yet," Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach told an outlet at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards on July 17, 2025, noting that the star will be a “secret bride.” "Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time." Roach added, "I'm really excited because I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time. The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."

Inside Zendaya and Tom Holland's Wedding Plans

Source: MEGA Zendaya may have a 'destination wedding in Italy.'