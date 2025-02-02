Zendaya and Tom Holland Are 'Looking to Buy a Bigger Place Together' After Getting Engaged: They Want 'Homes Near His Family and Hers'
Zendaya and Tom Holland are ready to build their life together!
According to an insider, the recently engaged pair is looking to buy more property now that they are taking the next step in their romance.
“They already live together in London, but they’re looking to buy a bigger place together next, and they also want to get a place together in L.A. so that they can have homes near his family and hers,” the source said of the English actor and the Oakland, Calif., native, both 28.
The insider noted Holland's proposal did not come as a surprise to those close to the couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2021.
“This has all been in the works for quite some time and isn’t a shock for their family and friends. The word is they’ve already let people know they want to have the ceremony this summer, or the fall at the latest,” they said of the celebs’ upcoming wedding.
“There are a lot of moving parts with planning because they have so much work coming up but at this point, they do have a break at that time and they’re going to go for it, they can’t wait to be married,” the source stated. “They’re both so happy and in love and they are truly best friends, it’s just such a healthy and positive relationship in every way, this is a no-brainer.”
The source said Holland’s proposal was a “very romantic” and “intimate” affair.
Holland popped the question to Zendaya at her family home in California during the 2024 holiday season. The Challengers star then wore her massive diamond ring to the 2025 Golden Globes, sending fans into a frenzy.
- Zendaya Is 'Super Excited About Planning Her Dream Wedding' to Tom Holland: 'She's Always Wanted to Be a Summer Bride'
- Zendaya and Fiancé Tom Holland Discussed Marriage for Years But Actress Never 'Pressured' Him Before He Proposed: 'She's Giddy'
- Tom Holland and Zendaya Are 'Just Happy to Be Together': 'No Pressure to Get Married at All'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the British star's dad, Dominic Holland, recently gave details of the special moment between the lovers.
“Tom, as you know by now was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter,” Dominic gushed in his January 10 Patreon post. “Tom had everything planned out … When, where, how, what to say, what to wear.”
“And even though show business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention … I am completely confident they will make a successful union,” the patriarch added.
Life & Style reported on Zendaya and Holland's plans to buy property together after their engagement.