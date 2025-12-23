Private Couple Zendaya and Tom Holland Make Rare Appearance During Family Game Night in London: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya and Tom Holland stepped out together for a rare, romantic date in public. The fiancés joined the actor’s parents and siblings for game night at The Traitors: Live Experience in London on Sunday, December 21. Holland’s brother Sam shared a sweet Instagram snapshot of the couple with his parents. Zendaya and Tom, both 29, were all smiles as they wrapped their arms around his family members.

Source: @samholland1999/Instagram Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a date night in London.

The Disney alum wore an oversized, baggy top while her man sported a white denim jacket, maroon sweater and trousers. Sam’s photo dump also featured images of his brothers Harry and Paddy. “My traitor twin 😂Had a great time at @thetraitorslive yesterday,” the caption read. “You can’t trust anyone when you enter the round table… not even family.” Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement over the new photos of the celeb lovers. “Zendaya w Tom and his parents are so adorable😭 I need that when I’m older;’),” one person wrote, while another expressed, “I’m so happy about this 🤧🤧🤧.”

Inside Zendaya and Tom Holland's Relationship and Engagement

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Tom Holland spent time with the actor's parents.

The duo met in 2016 filming Spider-Man: Homecoming and made their relationship official in 2021. They got engaged in late 2024, with Tom’s father, Dominic, confirming the news this past January. “The big news this week is a good example of just such an opportunity for me — are they/aren’t they engaged? Zendaya wearing a ring and Tom nowhere to be seen adding to the intrigue,” he wrote on Patreon. “The engagement has now been confirmed and why I am writing about it here but without adding anything new and juicy like a date, venue, guest list.”

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged.

Dominic credited his son for being “very incredibly well-prepared” to propose. “He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter,” the comedian explained. “And even though show-business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention. With us an example, with Nikki helming this family and my ‘wisdom’ on tap and a study in getting things mostly wrong and yet somehow right at the same time, I am completely confident they will make a successful union.”

Why Do Zendaya and Tom Holland Keep Their Relationship Private?

Source: MEGA Zendaya and Tom Holland met filming 'Spiderman.'