Engaged Duo Zendaya and Tom Holland Make Rare Appearance in London: Photos
Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:43 a.m. ET
Zendaya and Tom Holland stepped out for a rare public outing in London.
The couple, both 29, attended the Posh Pub Quiz at Christie’s auction house on September 20, a charity event hosted by The Brothers Trust, the organization Holland co-founded with his parents and brothers.
Holland took center stage as host and quizmaster, looking sharp in a black tuxedo, crisp white shirt and classic bow tie. He guided the crowd through the lively trivia night, where winners scored unique prizes — including a round of golf with Spider-Man himself.
Zendaya stood out in a sleek black mini dress with long sleeves and sheer tights, as her hair was pulled into an elegant updo that let her natural glow shine through. Throughout the night, she was seen cheering on her fiancé, mingling with guests and posing for photos.
In one picture, Zendaya was all smiles alongside Java Joy co-founder Laura Hope Whitaker, actress Lily D. Moore and other attendees. Whitaker later posted the snapshots on Instagram, praising the event’s mission to create meaningful employment for adults with disabilities.
“The Tom Holland Posh Pub Quiz for the @thebrotherstrust was one to remember!” Whitaker wrote. “We showed up in our best— with joy— and it carried through the night (more on a special cameo later! 😍).” She added, “✨We hugged, we chatted, we sang & we tried (and lost) the pub quiz. But we got autographed spoons so I think we really won! 💬We chatted with Tom, his family and met Zendaya.”
The London night out comes months after the pair quietly got engaged. Back in January, a source confirmed Holland popped the question to Zendaya sometime between Christmas and New Year’s Eve while they were alone at one of her homes.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Their love story goes back to 2017 when they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Romance rumors swirled for years, but it wasn’t until 2021 that things went public when they were spotted kissing. Since then, they’ve kept things mostly private, rarely attending Hollywood events together.
As for wedding plans, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, recently gave an update.
"The process hasn't even started yet," Roach said in a July 18 interview with E! News. "Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that."
He explained that despite being engaged for more than eight months, the actress is focusing on her career for now.
"It's so many movies, so we have time," he added. "We have a lot of time."
Roach kept things playful, adding that Zendaya would be “a secret bride,” while also opening up about the pair’s relationship.
"I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time," he shared. "The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."