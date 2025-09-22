Engaged Duo Zendaya and Tom Holland Make Rare Appearance in London: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya and Tom Holland stepped out for a rare public outing in London. The couple, both 29, attended the Posh Pub Quiz at Christie’s auction house on September 20, a charity event hosted by The Brothers Trust, the organization Holland co-founded with his parents and brothers.

Source: @laurahopewhitaker/Instagram Zendaya and Tom Holland attended a charity event in London.

Holland took center stage as host and quizmaster, looking sharp in a black tuxedo, crisp white shirt and classic bow tie. He guided the crowd through the lively trivia night, where winners scored unique prizes — including a round of golf with Spider-Man himself. Zendaya stood out in a sleek black mini dress with long sleeves and sheer tights, as her hair was pulled into an elegant updo that let her natural glow shine through. Throughout the night, she was seen cheering on her fiancé, mingling with guests and posing for photos.

In one picture, Zendaya was all smiles alongside Java Joy co-founder Laura Hope Whitaker, actress Lily D. Moore and other attendees. Whitaker later posted the snapshots on Instagram, praising the event’s mission to create meaningful employment for adults with disabilities. “The Tom Holland Posh Pub Quiz for the @thebrotherstrust was one to remember!” Whitaker wrote. “We showed up in our best— with joy— and it carried through the night (more on a special cameo later! 😍).” She added, “✨We hugged, we chatted, we sang & we tried (and lost) the pub quiz. But we got autographed spoons so I think we really won! 💬We chatted with Tom, his family and met Zendaya.”

Source: @laurahopewhitaker/Instagram Zendaya kept the crowd entertained as Tom Holland, dressed in a tuxedo, took charge of hosting trivia night.

Article continues below advertisement

Their love story goes back to 2017 when they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Romance rumors swirled for years, but it wasn’t until 2021 that things went public when they were spotted kissing. Since then, they’ve kept things mostly private, rarely attending Hollywood events together.

Source: @lucy_bealll/Instagram Zendaya stunned in a black mini dress.

As for wedding plans, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, recently gave an update. "The process hasn't even started yet," Roach said in a July 18 interview with E! News. "Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that."

He explained that despite being engaged for more than eight months, the actress is focusing on her career for now. "It's so many movies, so we have time," he added. "We have a lot of time."

Source: MEGA Wedding plans are still on hold for now, Zendaya's hair stylist dished.