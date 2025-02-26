or
Tom Holland and Zendaya's Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Real-Life Lovers

tom holland zendayas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged sometime between Christmas and New Year's Eve before the model debuted a ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, a source said.

Feb. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

2016: Tom Holland and Zendaya Met

tom holland zendayas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya started appearing on each other's Instagram pages while working together 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.'

In 2016, Tom Holland and Zendaya's paths crossed when they were cast as Peter Parker and MJ, respectively, in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

After their meeting, they began sharing photos online.

July 2017: Tom Holland and Zendaya Sparked Dating Rumors

tom holland zendayas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Fans speculated they were dating based on their social media posts.

Amid dating rumors surrounding Holland and Zendaya, a source revealed the costars were indeed romantically involved.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," a source told People. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Another insider added, "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."

August 2017: Tom Holland and Zendaya Gushed About Each Other

tom holland zendayas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya talked about their friendship amid the rumors.

Ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming's premiere, the Uncharted actor said he and Zendaya are the "best of friends," adding that she is "so great and amazing."

Meanwhile, the Euphoria actress clarified to Variety they were only friends.

She continued, "He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."

2000: They Were Linked to Other People

tom holland zendayas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland worked again in his second 'Spider-Man' installment, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.'

The dating speculations briefly stopped when Zendaya was spotted kissing Jacob Elordi in New York City in February 2020. Holland was dating Olivia Bolton at the time but called it quits with her in April 2020.

July 2021: Tom Holland and Zendaya Were Spotted Kissing in Public

tom holland zendayas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

They had their first on-screen kiss in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.'

On July 2, 2021, Holland and Zendaya reignited the rumors when they were pictured kissing inside his $125,000 Audi sports car in Los Angeles.

September 2021: They Went Instagram Official

tom holland zendayas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

To mark Zendaya's 25th birthday, the Avengers: Endgame actor shared a cozy mirror selfie alongside a sweet message.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're sp [up] xxx," Holland wrote.

A few hours later, Zendaya replied, "Calling now♥️."

November 2021: Tom Holland Revealed Why He Would Like to Keep His Romantic Life Private

tom holland zendayas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya rarely talk about their relationship.

Speaking in a November 2021 interview with GQ, Holland and Zendaya opened up about keeping their personal lives private.

The Impossible actor said, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

"I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other," Zendaya added.

June 2023: Tom Holland Commented on Their Private Relationship Again

tom holland zendayas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya have continuously made public appearances together since they confirmed their relationship.

Reflecting on their private romance, Holland told The Hollywood Reporter, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

August 2023: Zendaya Opened Up About Their Relationship

tom holland zendayas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

They also costarred in the 2021 installment 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

"I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," Zendaya told Elle, sharing how much she desires for a life where no one is tracking their every move. "You can't hide. That's not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

She continued, "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she said.

January 2025: Zendaya Sparked Engagement Rumors

tom holland zendayas relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

A source confirmed their engagement after Zendaya's Golden Globes appearance.

On January 5, the Challengers actress debuted a massive diamond on her left ring finger and a "T" tattoo on her ribcage, sparking engagement rumors.

A source later confirmed Zendaya and Holland's status to TMZ, saying the In the Heart of the Sea actor popped the question between the Christmas and New Year's holidays while they were alone at one of her homes.

