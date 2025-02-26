Tom Holland and Zendaya's Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Real-Life Lovers
2016: Tom Holland and Zendaya Met
In 2016, Tom Holland and Zendaya's paths crossed when they were cast as Peter Parker and MJ, respectively, in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
After their meeting, they began sharing photos online.
July 2017: Tom Holland and Zendaya Sparked Dating Rumors
Amid dating rumors surrounding Holland and Zendaya, a source revealed the costars were indeed romantically involved.
"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," a source told People. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."
Another insider added, "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."
August 2017: Tom Holland and Zendaya Gushed About Each Other
Ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming's premiere, the Uncharted actor said he and Zendaya are the "best of friends," adding that she is "so great and amazing."
Meanwhile, the Euphoria actress clarified to Variety they were only friends.
She continued, "He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."
2000: They Were Linked to Other People
The dating speculations briefly stopped when Zendaya was spotted kissing Jacob Elordi in New York City in February 2020. Holland was dating Olivia Bolton at the time but called it quits with her in April 2020.
July 2021: Tom Holland and Zendaya Were Spotted Kissing in Public
On July 2, 2021, Holland and Zendaya reignited the rumors when they were pictured kissing inside his $125,000 Audi sports car in Los Angeles.
September 2021: They Went Instagram Official
To mark Zendaya's 25th birthday, the Avengers: Endgame actor shared a cozy mirror selfie alongside a sweet message.
"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're sp [up] xxx," Holland wrote.
A few hours later, Zendaya replied, "Calling now♥️."
November 2021: Tom Holland Revealed Why He Would Like to Keep His Romantic Life Private
Speaking in a November 2021 interview with GQ, Holland and Zendaya opened up about keeping their personal lives private.
The Impossible actor said, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."
"I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other," Zendaya added.
June 2023: Tom Holland Commented on Their Private Relationship Again
Reflecting on their private romance, Holland told The Hollywood Reporter, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”
August 2023: Zendaya Opened Up About Their Relationship
"I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," Zendaya told Elle, sharing how much she desires for a life where no one is tracking their every move. "You can't hide. That's not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now."
She continued, "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she said.
January 2025: Zendaya Sparked Engagement Rumors
On January 5, the Challengers actress debuted a massive diamond on her left ring finger and a "T" tattoo on her ribcage, sparking engagement rumors.
A source later confirmed Zendaya and Holland's status to TMZ, saying the In the Heart of the Sea actor popped the question between the Christmas and New Year's holidays while they were alone at one of her homes.