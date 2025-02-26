Tom Holland and Zendaya's Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Real-Life Lovers

Amid dating rumors surrounding Holland and Zendaya, a source revealed the costars were indeed romantically involved.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," a source told People. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Another insider added, "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."