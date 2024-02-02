Zendaya Admits Timothée Chalamet's First Apartment Gave Off 'Teenage Boy Vibes' Until She Helped Him Furnish It
That's what friends are for!
When Jimmy Kimmel interviewed the cast of Dune: Part Two on Thursday, February 1, Timothée Chalamet revealed costar Zendaya lent him a hand when he started living on his own.
"Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago," the actor, 28, spilled.
When Kimmel, 55, asked what setting up entailed, the Emmy winner, 27, quipped, "The vibe was very teenage boy."
"We just needed a few necessities," she explained. "You know, cups and plates ... knives and forks, things to clean. We needed some structure!"
The Oscar nominee noted he did have a bed, but confessed, "There was no bed frame."
The pair then went shopping at Bed, Bath & Beyond and "got everything he needed," said Zendaya. "All the big-boy stuff."
The actors met right before they began filming for the first Dune.
The NYC native said they were on the same flight together heading to set, and though he witnessed the Disney Channel alum trip when she tried to get her luggage, he felt too awkward to go over and help.
"I was like, 'I think I just saw Zendaya fall,'" he recalled. "I didn't know her, I didn't know what to do!"
The two joked there were no hard feelings over the incident and became fast friends afterward.
- Tom Holland 'All In' With Zendaya From 'The Moment He Met Her' While 'Euphoria' Star Kept Her Options Open With Brief Jacob Elordi Fling
- Zendaya & Tom Holland Reportedly Spotted 'Being All Flirty' In Los Angeles As Relationship Blossoms
- 'It's So Special': Tom Holland and Zendaya Rewatch Their First 'Spider-Man' Movie Together to 'Relive' Their Youth
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2021, the singer-actress gushed over their bond. "I was the only other person closer to his age on the cast. So he was like, ‘Awesome, someone who understands my jokes!’" she said of filming Dune.
"He’s obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have," Zendaya spilled to British Vogue. "Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to."
Their strong friendship has sparked dating questions in the past, but the two said they've always been platonic.
Meanwhile, it was confirmed in 2021 that Zendaya and her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland were dating.
Though the couple keep their romance very private, the British star, 27, recently revealed they sometimes rewatch the first movie they starred in together.
"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special," he shared. "It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job."