Zendaya Unfollows Everyone on Instagram — Including Boyfriend Tom Holland
Zendaya started off the new year with a sweep of her social media.
The award-winning actress recently unfollowed every single person she'd previously followed on Instagram — even her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland.
Zendaya's profile page now shows she has a whopping 184 million followers on the app, while her following count stands at zero.
Holland, who has 66.3 million Instagram followers, doesn't appear to be doing the same as his girlfriend, as he still follows a total of 315 accounts, including his lovely lady.
Reasoning behind Zendaya's unfollowing frenzy remains unknown, though it appears she'll still be active on the platform since she's already blessed her fans with a post in 2024.
On Monday, January 1, the Euphoria actress wrote, "Challengers April 26th. Wishing you all the most beautiful new year✨," in the caption of a post, which featured a movie poster ahead of it hitting theaters this spring.
Prior to her post on New Year's Day, Zendaya hadn't uploaded any content on the app since October 2023.
Holland isn't the most avid Instagram user either, with his latest post highlighting a sweepstakes in November of last year.
Breakup rumors don't seem to be swirling yet, as neither Zendaya nor Holland have hinted at any trouble in paradise.
Fans shouldn't be too worried, considering the Disney Channel alum previously opened up about needing to step away from social media from time to time in an effort to help her mental health.
"Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much," the Dune actress explained during an October 2021 interview with People.
While her admirers "want" her to "be happy and exist beyond social media," she advised anyone else struggling to "take the time that you need and don't compare yourself to anyone else."
Both Zendaya and Holland never used social media to flaunt their relationship, as the Hollywood A-listers like to keep their intimate romance extremely private, causing much to remain unknown about the depth of their love.
The couple was first linked romantically in 2016, though it wasn't confirmed until July 2017, when a source spilled to People that the duo was an item.
The first visible confirmation of their relationship came after the Spider-Man: Homecoming costars were caught kissing in one of their cars in July 2021.